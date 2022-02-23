Beverly Ann Palm of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on the night of February 15th at 90 years of age.
Born Oct. 27, 1931 in Astoria, Oregon, Beverly was the only child of Frances and Forester Parks. Beverly married the love of her life, Johnnie Palm in Clatskanie, Oregon on July 18, 1953. She lived the majority of her years in Clatskanie, raising, and spending time with her seven children: Donald Drayton, Vicki (Palm) Remick, Richard Palm, Gary Palm, Bruce Palm, Karen (Palm) Nolan and Cheryl Palm. Beverly loved spending time with family and friends. Her happiest times were when we could all get together.
Beverly enjoyed participating in many clubs and activities over the years, including: Constructing parade floats with the Clatskanie Fire Bells, square dancing with the Clatskanie Promenaders, clamming, fishing, hunting, league bowling, pinochle club and pursuing her love of flowers through the Clatskanie Garden Club. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many different countries including Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Finland and Sweden. She also traveled to most, if not all, of the 50 United States.
Beverly was a strong and loving mother, raising seven equally strong and loving children. Our Mom was our biggest cheerleader and our constant supporter. Our family would not be where it is today if we didn’t have her as a mother and grandmother. She was the center of the family, and thanks to her, we all have many fond memories.
Beverly was preceded in death by her father Forester; mother Frances; husband Johnnie; daughter Karen; and son Donald.
She leaves behind her five remaining children; fourteen grandchildren: Patrick Drayton, Lisa (Drayton) Boullester, Travis Remick, Deanna Remick, Charity Remick, Kelly (Palm) Niemela, Crystal Palm, Jennifer Palm, Daneille (Palm) Cram, Jason Palm, Megan Palm, Samantha Nolan-White, Jonathan Nolan and Alina (Kyser) Fischer; 29 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 26th at Columbia Funeral Services, 1105 Maple Street, in Longview, Washington. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. and service commences at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie, Oregon. Celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Clatskanie Legion Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Beverly's name to one of her favorite organizations: Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Washington.