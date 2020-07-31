Betty Langworthy (Hassenfritz) passed away quietly at Longview Hospice Care Center on July 6, 2020. She was 89 years old.
Betty Mildred Hassenfritz was born on Oct. 24, 1930 in Westmoreland, Pennsylvania. Her parents were William T. Hassenfritz and Julia M. Johnston. She graduated from Penn Township High School in 1948. Soon after she left for Washington D.C. to work for the F.B.I. There she met and married Richard E. Davison who was serving in the Army and happened to also hale from Penn.
After divorcing Dick, she met and later married David E. Langworthy. They left P.A. and went west to California where they resided for approximately 10 years.
In 1970 the family moved north to Rainier, Oregon and have since resided in the Alston Corner area.
Betty was an adventurous soul. She loved travel, camping, horseback riding and gardening. There was seldom anything she wouldn’t try. She was also always busy with activities such as 4-H, PTA, scouting and assisting with community events.
Betty is survived by her children, Marilyn Petrovich, Sandra Davis, Troy Langworthy, Tim Langworthy, Judd Langworthy, David Langworthy and Jeff Langworthy; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends gathered in memory and to celebrate her life on July 14, 2020 at her home.
