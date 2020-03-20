Bessie “Bes” Savage
July 9, 1936 ~ March 4, 2020
Bes Savage passed away on March 4, 2020 at the Community Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington at the age of 83. She was born in Los Angeles, California to Virgil and Kathleen (O’Boyle) Clark. She was the oldest of three girls.
Bes married her husband, Robert “Bob” Savage in 1952 in Las Vegas, Nevada and were together for 55 years. They raised their three children in Southern California before moving to the Pacific Northwest. They eventually settled in Clatskanie in 1968.
Bes was an accomplished artist, talented seamstress, avid gardener and loved to wallpaper, design and remodel her beloved house. If only those walls could talk! She made the best chocolate cakes and yummy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. She liked to work hard and loved to be the “boss”!! Her work career started at the age of 15 as a gas attendant in Los Angeles, California and concluded after many years of work at the Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Wauna, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob.
She is survived by her three children, Jo Thackery of Clatskanie, Oregon, Robert D. (Amber) Savage of Astoria, Oregon and Betty (Larry) Jackson of Clatskanie, Oregon; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at the Canterbury Gardens and Community Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington.
At Bes’s request, no service will be held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.