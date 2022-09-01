Bernice M. Englund, 92, of Camas, Washington, went to be with our Lord Jesus on Aug. 7, 2022. She was one day shy of her ninety-third birthday.
Bernice was born in Seattle, Washington to Jacob and Selma Egaas on Aug. 8, 1929. She attended Bainbridge Island High School and graduated in 1948. After high school, she attended secretarial school in Seattle. She worked as a secretary in Seattle for a few years before marrying Clarence E. Englund on Sept. 19, 1952.
Bernice is survived by her brother Stan Egaas; sister Norma Wiggins; sister-in-law Pat Egaas; four sons, Jeff (Debbie), Jim (Karen), Jon (Karen), and Tony (Victoria); eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Englund; parents, Jacob and Selma Egaas; and her brother Roy Egaas.
Bernice leaves behind her a legacy of smiles and laughter. She carried a kind and encouraging word with her everywhere she went. She loved serving others and was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Camas, Washington. She was active in her church’s quilting group, a Bible study circle, was an active member of PEO, and thoroughly enjoyed playing mahjong every week. A long-time member of the Osprey Walking Group, she had developed the habit of walking several miles every day.
Her children and grandchildren will deeply miss being able to visit with “Grandma.” She always had time for them and loved every one of them.
She was famous for the Norwegian “krumkake” she made at Christmastime. Friends and family alike were blessed with bags of the traditional treat during the holidays.
There will be a memorial service in her honor at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2022 at Bethel Community Church, 1438 B Street, Washougal, Washington.