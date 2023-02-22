Barbara Begleries passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 2, 2023, with family members nearby. She was born in Bend, Oregon to parents Miriam Salmi Coombs and Elias John Coombs on Nov. 26, 1930.
The family moved to Marshland, Oregon when Barbara was a baby. She grew up in the area and graduated from Clatskanie High school. She got her first job at the Humps Restaurant in Clatskanie. She also worked evenings at the Avalon Movie Theater where she met her future husband, Nicholas Begleries. Later, she became a typist for the Commanding Officer of the local Army base during WW2.
She married Nick Begleries on May 24, 1952. They moved to Clifton, Oregon. In 1961, they moved to Astoria, Oregon when Nick took a management position with Bumble Seafoods. In 1969, the family moved to Paramaribo, Suriname SA with Nick’s job. Barbara loved living there and had wonderful memories. They returned two years later when Nick was once again promoted to a Vice President position with Castle & Cooke and moved to California from 1975 to 1979. They once again returned to Astoria when Nick semi-retired. Nick passed away on Dec. 29, 1982.
Barbara continued to have a busy life. She was a charter member of the Elk’s Emblem Club, a member of the Finnish Brotherhood Society, and member of the Red Hat Society. She was known for hosting wonderful, themed parties at her home. She also loved to travel especially on cruise ships. Her frequency on the Princess Cruise Lines got her an invitation to sit at the Captain’s Table.
She loved to dance and took lessons in Portland. Her final recital went so well that she joked about having the video of it played at her funeral. Barbara also kept busy with part time jobs. She was a court recorder for the disability claims department. She was also a volunteer driver for the State of Oregon. After a fall, Barbara became bedridden and was cared for by her devoted daughter, Alexis. For her 92nd birthday, Alexis arranged an at home celebration where all her family and close friends were able to attend.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Nick Begleries.
She is survived by her stepson Leon Begleries; children, Marie Begleries, Chris Begleries, Alexis Begleries, Linda Begleries-Eliott and Nicholas Begleries; grandchildren, Kayla Eliott, Chelsea Eliott and Eliyas Begleries; and siblings Phillips Coombs and Laura Coombs-Nyberg.
Barbara had a long and interesting life and left this world as she had wanted, at home, with family nearby and peacefully in her sleep.
A burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.