Arthur Morris, 75, passed peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020 supported by loving family and friends after a 5-year battle with prostate cancer.
He was preceded in death by parents, Arthur Morris Sr. and Mildred Brooks-Morris of Oneida, New York.
Art is survived by his wife of 36 years Paulette; sons, Mikhail and Iain; first wife Susan; sons Gary (wife Marcia, children Evan, Sam, and Katy); Eric (wife Pam and children Bryn and Emmy); and daughter Jennifer Ahlstrom (husband Dave and children Annika, Alyse and Drew).
A celebration of life will start with service and song at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2020 at Mayger-Downing Church, 80071 Life Lane, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016. Burgers and brats with potluck and open tributes to follow.
Art was a loving husband and father. He had a great sense of humor and he enjoyed travel & farming.
Condolences and remembrances can be sent to family members, Mayger-Downing Church, or Community Home Health & Hospice, www.chhh.org, 360-425-8510, who all so lovingly cared for Art.
