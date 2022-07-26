Arthur Martin Silva, Jr., passed away on March 10, 2020, at the age of 92, the day before the Coronavirus Pandemic was declared. For 70 years, Art lived in Santa Ana, California where he created an extensive backyard garden of roses, daffodils, fruits, vegetables, and structured obelisks and pathways. He and his former wife, Michelle (with Doug Brown) of Tacoma, Washington, raised two children who he is survived by: Nathan Silva with his grown son, Collin of Santa Ana, California, and Justina Brown (with Patrick Brown) with daughters Olivia and Isabella of Bellingham, Washington.
Art was born in Clatskanie, Oregon, to Arthur Martin Silva, Sr., known as “Doc,” and Helen (Kratz) Silva, but moved with his mother and sister Allegra to Portland, Oregon, at a young age. He served in the Navy off the coast of San Diego and returned to graduate from Reed College in Portland. In Art’s life, he was a dancer, actor, model, K-12 teacher, and college art and art history professor. He was always passionate about fishing in the Sierra mountains, gardening, painting, photography–and most of all, sharing those passions with his family and friends.
He will be buried at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie.