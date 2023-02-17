Arnie William Sundberg was born April 19, 1941. He lived in the area his entire life, graduating from Clatskanie High School in 1958.
Arnie served in the US Marine Corp from 1958 to 1976, he was a proud member of the American Legion Post #68 in Clatskanie Oregon. He was part of the Fox Company 2/7 from 1966 to 1967, also part of the Combat Action Platoon 2-9-2 from 1969 – 1970. Arnie was awarded 2 Purple Hearts: the first in September of 1967, the second in April of 1970. Arnie was instrumental in getting the Clatskanie Veteran Memorial Wall in Clatskanie Oregon. Arnie worked for Oregon Fish and Wildlife from 1990-1997.
Arnie is survived by sister Ione Harrison; brother Vilas Sundberg; nieces, Tina (Eric) Weston, Jamie White, Stacie Sundberg, Hailey Sundberg, and Cheryl (Mike) Anderson.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, Arnie (1970), Ione (1983); sister Pat Sundberg (2015); and nephew Mallory Nelson (1995).
There will be a service at 1 p.m. on July 14, 2023 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Oregon. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 15, 2023 at The Clatskanie Legion Hall.