Nov. 17, 2001 ~ Dec. 1, 2020
Amber Louise King of Rainier, Oregon passed away in Longview, Washington on Dec. 1, 2020 at the age of 19. She was born in Longview, Washington on Nov. 17, 2001 to Michael Wayne King and Tina Louise King.
Amber graduated from Rainier High School on June 6, 2020 with a GPA of 3.7. While in school she was elected Senior Class Secretary and was actively involved in Leadership. She was continuing her education at Lower Columbia Community College in hope of earning her degree in Business Administration and Hospitality. She had dreams of locally opening her own restaurant. She was a hard worker and while taking on a full college schedule, she’d recently started a job working part time as a receptionist. Amber was the recipient of a $500 Scholarship from Lower Columbia Human Resource Management. She was selected and stood out because of her outstanding efforts to prepare for her future career in business.
Amber had always been involved with sports one way or another. She played softball, volleyball and basketball. She showed support for her school district and her loving father, the head coach of the Rainier High School varsity football team by being at and cheering them on at every game, both home and away. Amber supported her classmates by attending many sporting events. You’d find her at both wrestling tournaments and football games where she supported her boyfriend, David Katon on the sidelines throughout his high school career. She and David were voted Queen and King at their Junior Prom.
Amber had a special place in her heart for Paulina Lake. Spending the summers with her family camping and hiking is something she cherished. She enjoyed a day at the beach and often you’d find her at Dibble Beach joined by people she loved. Amber shared her love for art with her Mom. They would paint and create many pieces of art and together had started painting a picture of Paulina Lake. She looked forward to spending time cooking with her Mom and especially loved her spaghetti and homemade mac-n-cheese. She would share all kinds of recipes with her. “Anything pasta” was Amber’s favorite food to prepare and eat. Amber had a passion for life and her family and friends meant the world to her. She truly knew how to enjoy this corner of the world and it meant everything to her. And, as her life was just beginning she kept her memories of bonfire nights, high school dances, sporting events, girls days, and date nights close to her heart.
Amber is survived by her parents, Michael King and Tina King; brothers, Kelly (Tori) and Derek; grandparents, Wayne and Jan King and Robert and Kathy Ramey; aunts, Lorie and Leslie; cousins, Dylan (Courtney), Garret, Ryan, Gavin and many extended cousins; as well as the Berntsen family; and her beloved boyfriend of three years, David Katon and family.
She is preceded in death by her uncle, Steve Doggett.
Amber passed away due to complications associated with Type 1 Diabetes that was undiagnosed. She was an organ donor and donated her corneas to two people.
A candlelight vigil will be held in her honor on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Rainier High School football field. The time will be determined and announced at a later date.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2020 at Rainier Assembly of God Church on Rock Crest Street in Rainier, Oregon.
