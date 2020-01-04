Longtime Clatskanie resident, Alice Marie Puzey 87, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview. She was born to Roy Smith and Clara Chapman-Smith on Sept. 18, 1932 in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
In 1947, her sophomore year of high school, Alice moved from Clinton, Missouri to Clatskanie with her family. She married Ronald Puzey on June 10, 1961. They had two sons, Craig Jerome Puzey and Kevin Ronald Puzey. After working thirteen years at the Beaver Army Terminal at Port Westward and seven years for Columbia School District 5J in the District Office, Alice retired from Portland General Electric in 1992 after 14 years of service.
Alice loved to entertain and serve family and friends. She will always be remembered for her kindness, gentle spirit and her smile. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed being around people and supporting the local sports teams, especially the basketball teams that husband Ron coached. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and loved to cook and serve others. Family was her passion and she was fortunate to have so many family members close to her. Alice was happily married to Ron for over 57 years, until Ron’s passing in March 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father Roy Smith; mother Clara Smith-Pershing; brother Jack Smith; sister Connie Reed; and husband Ron Puzey.
She is survived by her sister Ruth Pillar of Longview; son Craig Puzey of Clatskanie, son Kevin Puzey of Lake Stevens, Washington; granddaughters Stephanie (Puzey) Harrott and Nicole (Puzey) Wolbert; grandsons Tyler Puzey and Colten Puzey; and great-grandsons Ryker and Logan Wolbert and Tanner Harrott.
A service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 at the Clatskanie Cultural Center. A reception and light luncheon will follow.
Donations in memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Hospice Care Center. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association should be made payable to “Alzheimer’s Association” and mailed to: 1650 NW Naito Pkwy, Suite 190, Portland, OR 97209. Donations to the Hospice Care Center can be mailed to: PO Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632 or online at www.chhh.org.
