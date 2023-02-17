Aleesha Heidmann, beloved daughter of Ralf Heidmann and Brandee Eiche, sister to Kyle, Everett, and Weston Heidmann, and best friend to Auntie. She was a cherished resident of Quincy group home.
Aleesha was an angel among us, who made the weary strong again and the sad silly with joy. Being around her softened your soul and enriched your life. It would be an injustice to mourn her passing, instead, let her live on in every flower that springs beauty, in every rainbow that promises luck, and every sunrise that inspires hope in the days that feel hard to keep on going, for that was the spirit of this sweetest heart and what she would have wanted for you. If she found you down, she would pat you on the back and tell you “it’s okay” or make your day by greeting you with a “BOO” and an unforgettable smile.
She leaves behind so many friends and family who adore her.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at 930 NE Fifth St., Clatskanie, OR 97016.