Albert Murl Parker was born on April 23, 1938 to Myrtle L. “Wolfe” Parker and James “Jim” Leroy Parker in Blanchard, Oklahoma. He passed from this life on April 27, 2023 at his home in Rainier, Oregon.
Al went to live with his grandmother (Zella Wolfe) and grandfather (George Wolfe) in Alex, Oklahoma when he was six years old. His Wolfe uncles all helped raise him and he was very close to them. He also spent a lot of time at Deffeene and Tol Moore’s home. She was always making sure he had enough to eat. Al thought the world of them. He was very good friends with all the Moore Boys.
Al attended Alex schools until he went into the Navy in 1955. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Washington state and married Nancy Sullivan. Al was very close to John and Olive Sullivan (his in laws), he thought of them as parents. Al and Nancy had four children together. After 37 years of marriage, they divorced.
After attending a childhood friends (Wayne Moore) 50th birthday celebration, he was reacquainted with Venita (Chatman) Glass who was a childhood friend and high school sweetheart. They were married the next year.
After working 38 years at Longview Fibre Company, Al retired and he and Venita moved back to Chickasha, Oklahoma where he lived until Venita passed. Last July he moved back to Rainier, Oregon to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Al spent many years hunting, but his real love was team roping and rodeoing. He was a radio man in the Navy on a mine sweeper. He still continued to do morse code and type in his sleep. Al loved spending time with his kids when they were growing up and with his grandkids before moving back to Oklahoma. His horses were always a source of pride for him. They were treated just like they were his kids.
Al was preceded in death by his grandmother Zella D. Coffer Wolfe; grandfather George W. Wolfe; mother Myrtle Wolfe Walton; father Jim Parker; infant sister Anna May Parker; father-in-law John Sullivan, mother-in-law Olive Sullivan; Nancy Sullivan Parker; Venita Chatman Parker; and stepson Randall Glass.
Loved ones left to remember him are a brother JM Parker of Chickasha, Oklahoma; children, Alton Wade Parker of Kelso, Washington, Shay Lynn Benson (Bruce) of Rainier, Oregon, Chad Ames Parker of Rainier, Oregon, and Tina Marie Cramer (Glenn) of Rainier, Oregon; grandchildren, Jared Benson (Kaylee), Devan Parker (Stephanie), Mellissa Parker, Brandon Cramer (Andrea), Megan Benson, and Whitney Cramer (Junior); great grandchildren, Braden, Addie, Damian, Everly, Willie Mae, Titus and Albert Henry due June 12, 2023. Al was thrilled that he was having a great grandson named after him. Stepchildren are Sheldon Glass and Russell Glass. He also has numerous nieces and nephews that were very special to him as well as brother and sisters-in-law. He has many cousins as well. Al also leaves behind a special friend Joyce Moore whom he has known most of his life.