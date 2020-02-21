Volunteers can be the heart and spirit of a community.
In Clatskanie, there are people who share such a passion of purpose. One example are the employees at Umpqua Bank, who together logged over 400 volunteer hours in 2019.
What they did
Umpqua Bank employee and community volunteer Mariah Lumos participated in a community donkey baseball game to raise charity funds.
“I rode a donkey and played basketball, but I didn’t really do much with the basketball because I was trying to hold on for dear life,” she said. “It was hard to stay on the donkey, but it was fun.”
Lumos said the volunteering connects her wth the community.
“It is important to volunteer because it helps out the community and that is all part of the culture of Umpqua Bank, our city and it makes you feel good,” Lumos said.
For the last seven years, Umpqua Bank employee Misty Roberts has participated in the annual Clatskanie Kiwanis Gala as a volunteer, helping to raise funds for student scholarships.
“My role was to hold auction items during the Gala,” Roberts said. “It’s always fun to get dressed up and look beautiful for a night and to see all the happiness in the room, all the work that went into the Gala and knowing that there will be kids that will have funds to continue school because of what we do.”
Savannah Gentry participated in the scholarship book sale at Clatskanie Elementary School as her volunteer project with Umpqua Bank.
“I took the money from the children as they purchased the books,” she said. “The kids are really funny. They come up so many times asking how much each book costs and they only have a dollar. Helping out the kids and having them reading is important to me.”
Bank teller Patricia Candela-Hagen decided to dress up as an Easter Bunny as one of her volunteer projects.
“I helped out at the Easter Egg hunt at the high school,” she said. “It was a very fun and exciting experience. I was able to see so many kids running around, happy. For me, helping out the kids is the best part of volunteering. That is where my heart is. Anything I can do to help them makes me happy.”
Bank employee Kodie Kultala said his favorite community volunteering project is helping out at the Rainier School District.
“I help out all the ladies in the school cafeteria,” he said. “I am about to work with them in the Green Eggs and Ham event in March, serving green eggs and ham to kids in kindergarten through the 12th grade.”
Kultala said his connection to the schools comes from his experience as a Rainier school student.
“Many of the ladies in the cafeteria were there when I was in school, so I get to help them out and just staying in the loop in my local community.”
Kultala also organized the first annual Clatskanie Job Fair.
Over the years, Umpqua Bank branch manager Monica Seidl took part in several community volunteer projects.
“There are many resources the community may not realize are available, physical, emotion and others, so we put on a Health Fair to get the word out and provide connections to those community resources,” she said. “It really is educating the community.”
Seidl also conducts fraud prevention classes for local seniors and budget managing classes for Head Start parents. She is also the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce President.
The bank crew also participates in Random Acts of Kindness week offering treats during the event.
“We always have coffee five days a week and cookies on Fridays,” she said.
Seidl encourages everyone to become involved in community volunteering.
“Whatever is passionate to you, find a way to get involved in your community,” she said. There are many local nonprofits and there are our schools, always looking for volunteers to help.”
