Snow levels could drop in Columbia County by Monday.
"It is a possibility and there are some models that suggest that snow levels could dip to the 500 foot range or so, our forecast currently shows snow levels at 1,500 to 2,000," National Weather Service meteorologist David Bishop said.
According to Bishop, the Scappoose, St. Helens and Clatskanie area elevation is around 1,100 feet.
Bishop said the current conditions will dominate the forecast through the weekend into next week.
"We have a pretty decent low pressure system that is swinging in from Alaska," he said.
While there has been a steady rainfall over the past few days, Bishop said the Columbia River, which winds it way past St. Helens and Clatskanie, is not at flood stage.
"River levels are expected to increase over the next 48 to 96 hours, but they will be well below flood stage," Bishop said.
Temperatures locally will range from the mid to upper 40s dayside and from the upper 30s to mid 40s nightside.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Oregon Cascades and the higher elevations in Southwest Washington this week for significant snowfall.
"If you are traveling through the weekend, check the road conditions, give yourself more time, be vigilant and be safe," Bishop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.