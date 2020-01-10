Clatskanie Public Library users will soon have the opportunity to us more efficient computers at the facility on Lillich St.
Clatskanie Librarian Elizabeth Kruse said funding of just under $11,000 from Columbia County investment money is paying for the upgrade.
“We are excited,” she said. “We’ve been working towards this for two years. We are a small special district and funding is always difficult. We have a way of piecing things together to make them work and we carefully think where we need to invest when we have the extra money.”
Kruse said the computer upgrade will include a staff computer and the library’s card catalog system.
“Right now we have three public access computers, which are at the end of life for the computers,” she said. “There is quite a bit of frustration because of compatibility issues. With the upgrade, the public will now be able to come in and do the job they need to do and go. We will be more efficient.”
The Clatakanie Library will be closed Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11 while crews install the computer upgrade.
“We are so excited to announce that the library is starting the new decade with a complete computer upgrade for staff and patrons,” Kruse said. “We will always love books above all else, but we definitely look forward to bringing you the information technology you need to stay literate in the modern world.”
The Clatskanie Library is located at 11 Lillich St. in Clatskanie and may be reached at 728-3732.
