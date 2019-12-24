Update Posted at 1 p.m. Dec. 24
Following The Chronicle's inquiries about the possible sale, Les Schwab operators at the company's Bend headquarters sent us the following statement.
The nation’s highest-ranked, most customer-focused tire retailer – Les Schwab Tire Centers – announced its intention to sell the company to position it for additional growth and success, Les Schwab CEO Jack Cuniff announced today.
The private company’s board of directors and its shareholders, who are all relatives of founder Les Schwab, decided to seek new ownership for the company. They made the decision from a position of strength and based on the realities of being a family-owned business with five generations of family members.
“This company is strong,” Cuniff said. “We believe this is the best way to honor Les’ vision for the company and stores and support growth and innovation. Our owners are responsible stewards, and this decision was made after much consideration. It was not made lightly.”
The Schwab family shareholders said in a joint statement:
“Given the complexities of a fifth-generation family business, and managing a company of our size, we are at an important point in the life of Les Schwab Tire Centers. As our family grows and ages, it is increasingly critical to us that ownership remain committed and aligned behind our Grandfather’s vision.
“After careful review and a lot of consideration, we concluded a new ownership group will help ensure future opportunity for our wonderful employees and secure continued success for the company as it grows. We believe a new owner – one with deep experience and resources – will carry forward the Les Schwab vision far into the future.
“Our incredible Tire Centers, and the company and communities we have built together, make us proud. As hard as it is to make the decision to sell this company, we are confident it will offer tremendous opportunity to build on all we have accomplished together for our customers, communities and our employees. We are excited to see what the future will bring.”
Known for its great value and high-quality products, innovative business practices and outstanding customer service, Les Schwab is a strong brand with deep local ties in the communities it serves. The company has a track record of living the ideals embraced by its founder, who started the company in 1952. Its stores are fixtures in hundreds of communities in 10 states across the West, where they sponsor youth activities and other local events.
The company has hired Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to represent Les Schwab in the sales process, which is expected to take several months.
Previous Chief coverage posted at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 24
Business: Les Schwab Tire looks at possible company sale
Operators of the Oregon-based Les Schwab Tire Centers chain are looking at a possible sale of the company.
According to a report in Bloomberg, the independent retailer is “exploring options including an outright sale." The Bloomberg report said the sale could generate at least $3 billion.
The company operators have issued a statement about the sale on the Les Schwab website that reads in part:
"Nearly 70 years after Les Schwab founded our Company, its Board and Shareholders are seeking new ownership for the nation’s highest-ranked, most customer-focused tire retailer.
'"Our incredible Tire Centers, and the company and communities we have built together, make us proud,” Les’ family said in a statement. '“As hard as it is to make the decision to sell this company, we are confident it will offer tremendous opportunity to build on all we have accomplished together for our customers, communities and our employees. We are excited to see what the future will bring.”'
The website includes background of the roots of the company.
"Born in 1917 in Bend, Oregon, Les Schwab came from humble beginnings. He was a self-made man, and believed in old-fashioned hard work. Les built his business from one store to hundreds of locations across the western states, making Les Schwab one of the largest independent tire businesses in the United States.
He didn’t do it alone. Les valued partnership — he was married for over 70 years after all — and provided his employees training and opportunities to grow and succeed, both financially and personally. Les believed in treating customers like family.
Although Les passed away in 2007, his vision remains at the core of the company’s culture: give people more for their money … reward employees for their expertise and hard work … earn people’s trust and everyone benefits. Today, the 7,000+ employees of Les Schwab Tire Centers are proud to carry on this legacy."
The St. Helens Les Schwab store opened at its current location in 2013 along the Columbia River Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.