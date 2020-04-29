The Columbia County Fair & Rodeo will be celebrating a 105-year tradition this summer.
The event brings in thousands of people per day to the festivities held at the fairgrounds in St. Helens. It has been a family tradition for many over the years, with children involved in 4-H events, mothers and grandmothers making and displaying jams and pies, and husbands and children enjoying games, carnival rides and a variety of displays.
But now, according to Columbia County Fair Board President Ingrid Chamberlain a decision by the fair board about whether or not the Columbia County Fair & Rodeo will be held this July is pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re brainstorming what we can do,” Chamberlain said. “The process has lots of moving parts and pieces.”
The fair is still scheduled for July 15-19, and each year, offers numerous carnival rides, games and food booths, a rodeo, livestock showing and live entertainers.
So far, the fair board has had to cancel all of the fair’s scheduled live entertainment, Chamberlain said.
“We lost so much money in other areas during our shutdown, so we’re going to be doing something different there,” Chamberlain said.
The fair is able to generate revenue from renting out the fairgrounds, in particular the pavilion to different groups. When Gov. Brown issued the Stay at Home order in March, Columbia County fair operators were mandated to close the fairgrounds, which resulted in lost revenue over the course of a month, according to Chamberlain, who did not reveal how much revenue was lost.
“I was extremely disappointed we had to make that decision,” Chamberlain said. “We lost so much money in other areas, we had to cut back.”
Chamberlain said if the fair continues, there will be one stage by the pavilion but it will not have the sound system set up like it has had in the past.
“So that means that if bands that would require a sound system don’t have their own, we’d have to cancel,” Chamberlain said, who added that the entertainers have been understanding overall.
The fair board is closely looking at options for the fair, including allowing the traditional 4-H events, such
as children showing animals. However, the board has yet to have specific discussions with 4-H organizers about fair option plans.
Fair Board Vice President Jamie Carr said the fair typically draws crowds of more than 10,000 per day, and last year funds raised from ticket sales were a little bit more than the previous year, although Carr did not have an exact figure.
This year would have been the fair’s 105th anniversary. The fair board members are still in the process of figuring out what they will do.
“We have to make a decision eventually,” Chamberlain said. “We’ll announce that as soon as we know more information.”
Making that decision will involve taking direction from many different entities. According to Carr, the Fair Board has conducted a conference call with the Oregon Fairs Association, a representative from the governor’s office, and Oregon State University, which supports 4-H. Fair board members took notes and will reflect on what to do in the coming weeks, but no specific date has been set as of April 28, for a decision about the fair’s future.
Chamberlain said the final decision will depend largely on what Gov. Kate Brown and Columbia County Public Health mandate.
“Whatever decision is made about the run of the fair this year will be made with the best thoughts and intentions and will not be decided in a vacuum,” the Columbia County Board of Commissioners said in a Chief online Guest Opinion at thechiefnews.com.
An early story by The Chief stated the Columbia County Fair had been suspended but planning for the summer event was still ongoing. This story clarifies that the fair has not been suspended.
Follow this developing story online at thechronicleonline.com and in Friday’s print edition of The Chief.
