It made for a longer journey into Portland for Clatskanie and other Columbia County commuters as they endured several weeks this past summer and fall during the $5.6 million Cornelius Pass Improvement Project.
The work occurred along the steep, winding and narrow section of NW Cornelius Pass Road, which has a long history of traffic crashes. The project was designed to reduce some of the rural road’s sharp curves, increase sight distance for drivers, improve road shoulders, and install caution signs, guardrails and barriers.
During the improvement project, the pass was closed to through traffic between Highway 30 and Germantown Road in Washington County. The project detoured about 13,000 vehicle trips each weekday onto other roads.
Drivers faced road closures, alternative routes and traffic delays. After the reopening of Cornelius Pass Road in October, Multnomah County Communications Officer Mike Pulllen said more work would have to be scheduled due to weather-impact delays.
The Chief checked back with Pullen to see what specific work is necessary and when that work would take place.
The Chief: Since the re-opening following the initial work, what issues have developed that need(ed) to be taken care of, and how are they being resolved?
Mike Pullen: Our contractor's team removed hundreds of traffic signs. Due to staffing, some of these signs were up longer than we wanted. We reminded the contractor about individual signs that need to be removed.
The Chief: In the press release issued about the re-opening, additional work was listed that would needs to be done. Could you list that work and specific details about each project?
Pullen: The contractor needs to complete work at two locations in 2020, which are both between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Blvd. The first location is near NW 8th Ave. There the contractor needs to remove a culvert that carries a creek under the road and replace it with a new culvert that fits the new road alignment. A curve in Cornelius Pass Road was realigned in that location. There was a delay this year in having the new culvert built offsite. The culvert parts have been built and delivered, so we are more confident the work will be completed in a timely manner next summer.
The second location is the sharp S curves just north of NW Skyline Blvd. The contractor removed the rock face of the hill above the road and installed a protective steel net to prevent rocks from falling on the road. Next summer the contractor will realign the road to make the transition between the two curves smoother so that large vehicles keep all their wheels on the road going through the curves.
The Chief: When will the additional work take place and how long will it be before that work is completed?
Pullen: We expect that the contractor will work on the two locations at the same time in July and August 2020. The culvert work is "in water" work that can only be done when migrating fish are not in the creek. We expect the work will take about two months to complete. At this time, we expect the road will be closed to through traffic in that section for up to two months. We will have a better time estimate next spring.
The Chief: What is the updated cost for the improvement project with the additional work needed and how is that being funded?
Pullen: We do not have an updated cost for the project. Some costs will go up. For example, signs have been removed and some will need to be reinstalled next summer. In 2020, the detour will be shorter. At this time, it is not known if the contractor or county will need to cover cost increases. We will work through this issue with the contractor.
