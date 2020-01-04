It’s a New Year for the City of Clatskanie with City Manager Greg Hinkelman focusing on a number of challenges to keep the city moving forward.
“The biggest challenge I have right now, is recruiting a replacement for our soon-to-be-retiring Public Works Director Dave True,” Hinkelman said. “This has been very difficult in that I have received no qualified applicants since we started the recruitment back in October. We have a very good economy right now with record employment and it is a tough labor market to find anyone qualified. All the qualified people are employed!”
The City is heading into the New Year still continuing to recruit until the public works director position is filled. True is scheduled to retire at the end April.
Promoting economic development
Hinkelman said the City’s next main challenge is to continue promoting economic development. Key to that effort is the City’s support of NEXT Energy’s desire to build a renewable diesel plant at Port Westward.
“We will continue to advocate and support the project during its next phase, which is the permitting phase. Once permitted construction begins, we look forward to all those new jobs,” he said.
It has been estimated that the biofuels plant could produce 200 jobs.
“The plant brings new challenges, good ones, in trying to get more housing here in Clatskanie,” Hinkelman said. “New jobs will mean increased demand for housing.”
According to Hinkelman, there is some land within the City that could be developed for housing, but any new housing will be tied to need.
“The timing has to be right for any developer to come in and build and that timing will likely be based on the building schedule of the NEXT Energy plant,” he said. “We continue to hope that the new jobs will have a cascade effect with other businesses coming to Clatskanie.”
City officials are also concerned about keeping existing jobs, primarily those at the Wauna mill. Hinkelman said the existing jobs are threatened by potential action from the Oregon Legislature and House Bill 2020, the so called Cap and Trade bill. The Oregon Legislature holds a short session in February.
“This is a big concern for us with the potential of devastating effects on our economy should a like bill pass in February,” Hinkelman said.
Empty store fronts
On a smaller economic scale, Hinkelman said the City continues to support development at the former Hump’s building in the center of Clatskanie to reopen as a restaurant, and to fill vacant downtown retail space. Space, which Hinkelman said has been vacant for too long.
“I have had conversations with other cities about ideas to attract an entrepreneur to look at Hump's and I have also talked with potential suiters for the downtown spaces but nothing has yet come to fruition,” he said.
Sewer plant and PERS
The City is also looking at its infrastructure, most recently the Clatskanie sewer plant. Hinkelman said the City will try for a Business Oregon grant to fund a facilities master plan for the plant, which will be used to guide the City in the future.
“The other elephant in the room is PERS (Public Employment Retirement System,” Hinkelman said. “The city has put in a “placeholder” to participate in the PERS employer Incentive Fund program. The council needs to make a decision on what level of participation, how much money, we will be looking at. Our budget for PERS in the current fiscal year is a little under $166,000.”
Hinkelman said the City Council will conduct a series of meetings over the next few months to discuss its next steps concerning PERS.
