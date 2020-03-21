Clatskanie residents can look forward to street and highway improvements in the weeks ahead, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
One of the first projects, according to ODOT spokesman Lou Torres, includes intersection improvements along Highway 30 at Nehalem and Bel Air Streets.
“We will be moving the old pedestrian ramps and installing new American for Disibilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps,” Torres said. “Also at Nehalem Street, we will be installing new pedestrian activated signals and push buttons at the crosswalk.”
Torres said improvements in Rainier, the A Street Rail Safety Project, continue to move ahead.
“We have finished the rail work and the contractor is now working on the sidewalks and roadwork,” he said. “We are still maintaining one-way traffic in the work zone. It is on schedule to be completed this fall.”
Also in the works, ODOT is coordinating a surface repair at milepost 36 on Highway 30 near Deer Island.
“This is the area where we have had frequent slides in the past,” Torres said. “The road is rough and we will go in and remove the old pavement and put a new surface down. We do not have any plans to do a major slide repair, however.”
Torres said Columbia County residents and others should expect to see ODOT maintenance crews doing extensive brush cutting and brush removal along large stretches of U.S. 30 this spring and summer.
“We will be removing vegetation that is close to the road to enhance safety and visibility,” he said. “Of course, expect our maintenance crews to be doing their regular maintenance activities including fixing pot holes, patch paving in places, cleaning ditches and culverts, fixing guardrail and putting down new striping.”
According to Torres, ODOT does not have any large paving projects planned for Highway 30 this spring and summer.
Follow these projects here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
