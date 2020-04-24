A transition is taking place at Clatskanie City Hall.
Long-time Clatskanie Public Works Director Dave True is preparing to retire at the end of this month.
“There has not been a day that I regretted,” True told The Chief.
True was first appointed as the city’s public works director in 1993. He left in 2002 for year to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and returned as public works director for the city from 2003 to 2012.
Completing another stint with ODOT from 2012 to 2017, True came back for a third time as Clatskanie Public Works Director.
“It wasn’t all administration,” True said. “I worked with the city crew reading meters and fixing leaks. The one thing I like about this job is that it allows me to get out and do the hands on work and work with the crew.
True said he was 39-years-old when he started with the City of Clatskanie and now he is 66.
“I was able to raise my family in Clatskanke,” he said. “It is a real nice small town. Close to things. We were able to achieve our goals and public works is important because we take care of people’s water. It is rewarding to a lot more of the hands on work in a small town compared to a large city.”
Looking over his years of service to the city, True said he and his public works team accomplished over the years.
“We replaced pretty much all of the older water distribution system,” he said. “We updated that from a manual system to an automated system at the plant, so its now operated more computerized.”
True said the updated city water system now allows public works to easily adjust chemical flow and water conditions.
“What we have accomplished over the years has been a team effort,” True said. “I have always been lucky because I have always had really good people to work with. Also, the city council has been very supportive.”
True said perhaps his most memorable time as public works director was the flood of 1996.
“It was pretty devastating to the community,” he said. “Our watershed took a hammering but we got in business in a relatively short period of time.”
True said he’ll miss the day-today routine with the city.
“I will miss the folks I have worked with for the past 40-plus years,” he said. “But it will be nice to do something else.”
True said he plans to stay in Clatskanie with his wife, who he said already has a honey-do list waiting for him as he retires at the end of this month.
True’s wife is a former Clatskanie School District employee and had managed the city pool for a time before becoming what True calls the “Granny Day Care.”
“She takes care of our two grand daughters,” he said.
True’s older daughter and son-in-law are teachers with the Clatskanie School District. His second daughter is an airline flight attend and works out of the area.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said True has been a valuable part of the city administration.
“Dave has been a delight to work with over the last several years and I have relied heavily on his knowledge and expertise during those years,” Hinkelman said. “He has been a great contributor to the community and has always looked out for the wellbeing of the city and the employees who worked for him. He viewed everything from the lens of what is best for the city. I will miss our daily interactions. The city and broader community are grateful beneficiaries of his service. “
The city has hired Harpiar Gandhi as the new public works director. He began work on March 9 shadowing True. Gandhi comes from British Columbia with 20 years of public sector experience.
True’s advice to Gandi is simple.
“Work with the crew and be receptive to the public,” he said.
