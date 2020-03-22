After several weeks of public discussion, Global Partners has received one of two approvals necessary to ship green diesel from their Columbia Pacific Bio Refinery (CPBR) at Port Westward in Clatskanie.
The Port of Columbia County unanimously approved on Wednesday, March 11 amendments to Global’s sublease, dock use agreements and pipeline easement to allow the fuel transition.
This is the first of a two-part approval process for the company to ship renewable diesel to CPBR, which it will then ship out by barge from the Columbia River.
Global has submitted a request for approval from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which is the second approval needed. As of Tuesday, March 17, that request was still pending with DEQ.
Catie Kerns, Vice President of External Communications with Global Partners, LLC said the company submitted their DEQ permit in late February, which DEQ is currently reviewing. The company was hoping to have a public hearing in April, but Kerns said that might change due to COVID-19 concerns.
After the public hearing, there will be a public comment period and then a draft permit.
The company must have an approved permit from DEQ in order to switch over to renewable diesel.
Kerns said she was planning on calling DEQ to see how they plan on handling the public hearing and see if there would be a remote, telecommunications option.
The switch, should it occur, would take place at their transloading facility at CPBR.
Since 2016, the company has only transloaded ethanol, a first-generation renewable biofuel. The company wants to move to the next generation of renewable biofuels, which is renewable green diesel. As a logistics provider, Global has received at least one request from a client to receive, ship and store the product, according to Kerns.
“There is a large demand for the product on the West Coast and Global is excited for the opportunity to move to this green product,” Kerns said.
The Chief will continue to follow this story with updates at theclronnicleonline.com.
