You’ve likely seen fewer passengers on Columbia County’s transit service, CC Rider, as the buses drive into and out of Clatskanie and Rainier.
The bus agency is facing dramatically decreasing ridership and fare revenue losses since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
CC Rider Transit interim Director John Dreeszen said fare revenues and ridership are down 50 percent. The agency employs 15-18 drivers. Approximately four of them have experienced reduced hours due to the declines.
The impact is system-wide, affecting the transit service’s six lines, even as the agency has amped up bus sanitization procedures, Dreeszen said.
The most dramatic decline has been in Line 2, which takes students to the Portland Community College (PCC) Rock Creek Campus. All of PCC’s campuses have been closed since March 20, moving to online learning only, following Gov. Kate Brown’s social distancing mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While the Line 2 bus generally transported between 15-20 people daily, now it only takes about one to three riders a day, Dreeszen said.
Line 1, which took about 100-110 people to Portland and back to Columbia County daily now takes between 35-45 people.
The Line 3 “flex” line buses carrying 15-20 people a day before is now taking 8-10 per day.
Lines 5 and 6 have experienced the least discernible drop, Dreeszen said, because they did not have that many riders to begin with.
The Dial-A-Ride service has also experienced a dramatic decrease, going down from 45 riders to 10-15. That ridership is also where drivers are mostly losing hours, Dreeszen said.
CC Rider has rides for Dial-A-Ride referred to them by a medical brokerage for people that have insurance to pay for rides. According to Dreeszen, that brokerage has now decided that they’re only going to refer rides that are life-imminent.
Regional medical centers, like Legacy Medical Group in St. Helens and OHSU Primary Care Clinic in Scappoose have mandated that scheduled doctor’s appointments be done by phone or online video, another factor in the CC Rider Dial-A-Ride and other bus line losses.
“Folks who wanted to go to hair salons or go out to lunch with friends, they’re not able to do those things, those businesses are closed,” Dreeszen said. “All of those things have contributed to a big drop in ridership for Dial-a-Ride.”
CC Rider revenue from fares had already declined, due to the bus agency recently reducing its fares to encourage more ridership.
Transit revenue from fares this year stands at approximately $131,000, compared to the same point last year of $168,000, according to CC Rider records. However, Dreeszen said it cannot be definitively stated that the loss is due to the coronavirus pandemic. The agency’s most current fare revenue figures are pending.
“In the office, we’re waiting a week to 10 days before counting the fares for sanitary purposes,” he said.
This time last year, CC Rider had implemented large service reductions. In October, the agency implemented service increases after receiving a small sum of STIF, the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. In January, the bus agency implemented service reductions again.
On top of all these changes, on March 1, CC Rider reduced its fares. Previously, fares had been based on a zone system, with one zone being set at $5, with an increase of $1 for each zone. That changed on March 1 to $2 for most trips, except for trips to Portland, which cost $3.
“With all the caveats I’m not sure there’s a clear message in all of that,” Dreeszen said. “In aggregate [fare revenue] is down.”
CC Rider doesn’t rely heavily on fares to begin with because most of its revenue comes from grants. STIF supports Line 3 and Line 6, according to Dreeszen. However, those are the lines that don’t have a lot of ridership to begin with.
Line 5 is also already 80 percent funded from a combination of grant and STIF money, so it is not worth it to CC Rider to reduce service.
To protect riders and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic, Dresden said CC Rider is doing everything possible to make sure buses are sanitized, including having crews disinfect and clean each of the buses at the beginning and at the end of each day.
“The inside of the bus is sprayed down and wiped down, especially on touch points where people’s hands might be,” Dreeszen said.
For more information about routes and fares, contact CC Rider at 503-366-0159. CC Rider is located at 1155 Deer Island Road in St Helens.
