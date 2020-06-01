Columbia County is using $112,000 in new funding to effectively adjusted its medical procedures to track cases of COVID-19.
Columbia County Public Health Administrator Michael Paul said the program, 'State Support for Public Health’, includes elements to help with monitoring at both the local and regional levels.
The county will receive $21,000 for local active monitoring and $94,000 for regional monitoring, according to Paul.
The local funding will help the county health department with monitoring, contact tracing, case investigation, supporting people in quarantine, infection control in various congregate settings in the county, and providing wraparound support and education for the community.
For regional monitoring, the program element will help with regular communication between counties, via sharing regional data, staff, research support and epidemiological support.
Contact tracing and case investigation are key parts in reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The tracing means identifying those infected with the disease and ensuring they do not interact with others who are not exposed, the CDC states on its website. Public health officials in charge of contact tracing will need to assess an infected individual’s ability to stay home and maintain social distance from others, meaning they need to reside in a safe environment with necessary supports, according to the CDC.
“To be successful, a community will need public awareness, and understanding and acceptance of case investigation and contact tracing and the need for contacts to separate themselves from others who are not exposed,” according to the CDC.
Paul said the public health department continues to field questions about its testing availability. He said county residents could go to the county webpage and find all of the testing sites available in the county. The county health department is conducting testing assessments continually, figuring out how many tests each testing center can complete per week, what their availability is, and ensuring they have the supplies they need to be able to test, according to Paul.
Concerns about privacy are common complaints coming from the community, Paul said, and he reiterated that all information collected is kept confidential.
“All of our staff receives privacy training, training in interviewing and collection of information and protecting it,” Paul said. “And we don’t disclose any information except to the extent that is outlined in statute.”
Paul also reiterated that contact tracing is not new to public health, the only element that is new now is how frequently it is being conducted.
The county health department also has received various public complaints about mask usage, glove usage, hand-washing and similar matters, according to Paul, who said depending on the situation, the information is relayed to the appropriate county agents.
During a meeting with the Columbia County Board of Commissioners May 27, Paul gave the example that if it was a restaurant that was in violating of the state's COVID-19 safety requirements, the complaint would be relayed to the county health inspector, who would handle the situation via education
Commissioner Margaret Magruder asked Paul if he had any advice to give to the public as the county moves to reopen.
“Our advice hasn’t really changed from the beginning,” Paul said. “We do know that the primary way to transmit the disease is through droplet spread.”
Paul added the coronavirus is a highly contagious disease and there have been many of cases of transmission of COVID-19 in indoor settings with stagnant air and people with close contact with each other. He advised people to stay home if they feel ill and talk to their health care provider about testing.
“If you have symptoms, providers have a lot of discretion to order testing," Paul said. "Testing has become much more widely available, so don’t hesitate to reach out to your provider."
