Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews continue to monitor the site of a residential structure fire in the area of East the and East E Streets in Rainier.
CRFR Division Chief Eric Smythe said the crews have been putting out hot spots at the scene of the fire since it broke out shortly after 1 a.m. May 31.
Smythe said the lone occupant of the home has been was displaced by the blaze and was assisted by the American Red Cross.
Smythe said the cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday, June 2.
"The structure is too badly damaged for our crews to go inside to investigate at this time," he said. "There is danger of structural collapse."
Clatskanie and Scappoose Fire District crews assisted CRFR in battling the fire. Crews remained on scene for several hours Saturday morning to put out hot spots and provide additional mop up.
Clatskanie PUD and Rainier Police also responded to the fire scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.