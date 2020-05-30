Sometimes, a negative can be turned into a positive.
An example of that is at the Clatskanie Liquor store, 233 E. Columbia River Highway.
The store operators, Chris and Joelle Ouellette, reported that approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday May 2, two males broke into the store by shattering the glass entry door.
After contacting the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and cleaning up the debris and broken glass, the Ouellettes decided to install security bars on the store's front door and surrounding windows to prevent further crime.
Not wanting to have bars resembling a jail cell, the Ouellettes contacted local artist Jeremy Furnish and "let him go with his own design ideas."
"The results are stunning and we could not be happier," the Ouellettes said. "Turning an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for something fun and positive was what we were looking for."
