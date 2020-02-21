Following two threats at Clatskanie Middle/High School in two days this month, Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz is looking to the community to determine the future of security at the school.
Hurowitz has scheduled a town hall for Feb. 27 to be held at the high school to open discussion about the school security.
“It is time to have a community discussion about what further proactive steps we can take as a community to keep our students safe,” she said.
Hurowitz is inviting the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, City of Clatskanie officials, first responders, emergency management, agency volunteers, and the entire community to join the town hall meeting to discuss current and future safety concerns.
“I would like to begin a community dialogue that is greater than just a threat event,” she said. “We need a comprehensive short term and long term plan and proactive approach to student and staff safety for our schools and your ideas and opinions matter.”
The town hall is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center, at Clatskanie Middle/High School, 471 Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie.
New security in place
New security is in place at Clatskanie Middle/High School following the two separate threats on Feb. 11 and 12 that led to two days of tensions, fear, a school lockout and lockdown.
Hurowitz said new security steps have been taken by Principal Jim Helmen to ensure student and staff safety.
“We have installed additional cameras inside the building so that all public areas are covered,” she said. “Mr. Helmen has closed off the back parking lot and all students and staff will park in the front of CMHS. He is also putting restrictions on hall traffic when classes are in session.”
Helman said additional security now in place includes temporary community certified volunteers monitoring hallways, increased accountability for students when leaving a classroom, and student assemblies held to review the latest threat incidents, build and practice self awareness skills, and encourage a positive culture of trust and support within Clatskanie Middle/High School.
The security follows two separate threats written on a girls bathroom wall in the school’s commons.
Helmen would not reveal the specific wording of the threats so as not to compromise the investigation, but he told The Chief that the threat was to harm students.
Threat reaction
Following the discovery of the first threat by a staff member, school authorities placed the building in a lockout, a less intense security measure, because they had alerted Columba County Sheriff’s deputies who were arriving at the school within five minutes.
After being notified of the second threat by a student and school staffer on Wednesday morning, Helmen immediately placed the school in a lockdown, because it was unclear at that moment how long it would take deputies to arrive and investigate.
A lockout allows students and teachers to continue working in their classrooms. The lockdown orders students and staff to remain in locked classrooms in secure positions with windows shades down for protection.
Helman said that after conferring with law enforcement, it was decided to immediately evacuate the building following the Feb. 12 threat.
"With the support of the police department, CMHS staff, and transportation department, all students were safety exited either loaded onto buses, released to parents, or provided a safe route off school grounds for student walkers," he said. "All after-school activities and practices were cancelled and a full sweep of CMHS classrooms, student lockers, and packs was completed with no weapons of any kind found."
Helman said as a continued precaution, CMHS cancel school and all activities on Thursday, Feb. 13, to fully complete the school threat investigation with law enforcement.
“We have a few names we are looking and the two incidents occurred in the same location,” Helmen said. “It’s the same style of writing, but we are making any guesses as to why it is occurring. We are taking every precaution so that we can determine whatever support we can provide the individual that is creating this issue.”
The next steps
Helmen said the school portion of the threat investigation has been turned over to law enforcement.
Specific details of that part of the investigation are limited, according to Ryan Murphy at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are actively investigatng the threats made at the Clatskanie School District,” Murphy said. “At this time we are not able to share any details.”
In an additional security effort this week, the middle/high school authorities partnered with Columbia County’s Department of Emergency Management for school staff and teacher active shooter training.
Dan Porter, the county’s training coordinator, said given today’s ever-changing threat environment, preparing for and training employees to cope with active threats and workplace violence should be a key piece of an organization’s emergency action plan.
“The topic of Active Shooter / Hostile Event Response (ASHER) is uncomfortable, Porter said. “Nevertheless, it is necessary to address it. It’s a common miss-belief that learning how to respond to these events will make one more fearful than prepared. Having a plan empowers people.”
Porter said one component that makes these events frightful is they are not predictable in regards to when or where they occur. However, it is undisputed that they will continue to happen. The FBI’s Active Shooter Incidents Study indicates these events are becoming more frequent.
“Experts are trying to develop patterns to circumvent attacks,” he said. “Currently, determining the who, where, and why of these attacks is still nearly impossible. I submit the only constant variable in these events is the victims. Therefore, the most efficient manner to combat these events is to learn how to respond.”
In the Friday, Feb. 28 edition of The Chief, read more about this specialized active shooter trainer at Clatskanie Middle/High School.
If you are unable to attend the town hall about school security and would like to contribute to the discussion, call Hurowitz at 503-728-0587, or email her at churowitz@csd.k12.or.us.
