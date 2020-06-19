Clatskanie Library District Director Elizabeth Kruse will retire on June 30 after more than 30 years on the job.
For those who would like to give Kruse a send-off, there will be a retirement party in her honor from 12 p.m. to 3p.m. on June 30 at the Clatskanie Public Library.
There will be a memory book to sign, and coffee and cake to enjoy in the park across the street, while observing social distancing.
Kruse started working at the library in November of 1987 and became the library director in December of 1995.
Shortly after, Clatskanie experienced a major flood that many local residents still remember. Kruse will now be leaving in the middle of a pandemic.
“That’s what I’ve been telling the patrons,” Kruse said. “I’m ending my career here with a bang.”
For the past 30 years, Kruse has operated the rather small library in Clatskanie – 2,500 square feet, according to Kruse. A small space can yield a lot of opportunities to connect with the community.
As she retires, Kruse said she’ll miss the library’s patrons the most.
“It’s our patrons we meet and get to know and help them look for information, items, books, what they’re trying to find, and being able to help them,” Kruse said. “With this whole COVID thing, it’s been really hard. We haven’t seen our patrons, we miss them so much.”
Connecting with others has been a big part of the job for Kruse. She said she finds a lot of joy and fulfillment in watching people appreciate books, whether it’s a parent telling their children to take care of their books because of how special they are, or a parent coming in to check out a book they read in their childhood so they can share the book with their child.
“It’s multi-generational for all people, and that’s what’s really important, is that libraries are for everyone,” Kruse said.
The library’s small space has forced Kruse to be creative over the years. Four or five years ago, Kruse said she read an article about problems with small libraries in order to find out better ways to serve the patrons of the Clatskanie library.
“A good thing to do is to have e-books because there’s no shelf required,” Kruse said.
So Kruse had the Clatskanie library get right down to it. The Clatskanie Library District is now part of a consortium offered through the state of Oregon, through which they have a subscription to e-books as well as audio books.
“Now with COVID-19 and looking at virtual platforms we are anticipating more of a change that way for our library,” Kruse said.
Kruse has seen other changes regarding the library’s physical building as well. There’s a grassy strip outside that extends beyond the building that eventually reaches Copes Park.
“A grant was written by a local person here, and it just made it into a beautiful green space,” Kruse said. “That was wild land that nothing was being done with, and it turned into a beautiful green space.”
Because the library doesn’t have a meeting room, Kruse will sometimes have groups, such as a knitting group, meet in the evenings in the library. For other events, like recognition of children’s completion of the library’s summer reading program, other building space in the city is used, such as Colvin’s Restaurant banquet room, the upstairs ballroom at the Birkenfeld Theater, or the former Hazen Hardware building.
That is something that Kruse’s replacement will have to be aware of, she said.
“I think that’s one thing about working here, you have to be able to be creative and work out something,” Kruse said. “And it always does work out somehow.”
Becky White, who just took over as Acting Director of the library, has been working there for five years. In that short time, she said Kruse has made an impact on her.
“She is absolutely a much-loved person in the community,” White said.” She grew up here. She knows everybody. Honestly, I think there’s going to be a lot of people who are in disbelief that she’s leaving.”
White also had something else to say about Kruse, who has a petite stature:
“Whoever fills that position, I like to say they’re going to be filling the biggest pair of tiny shoes in the library,” White said.
After she retires, Kruse, who has young grandchildren, said she doesn’t have any major plans except for helping with family.
She said she will also return to the library every once in a while to water the plants she has planted there.
“I brought many down here over the years,” Kruse said. “I prefer the living plant versus the silky. I know I’ll be coming down here. I won’t be checking on things, I’ll just be enjoying it.”
The Clatskanie Library District is located at 11 Lillich Street in Clatskanie. To reach the library, call 503-728-3732.
This article has been edited to add the time and place of the send-off for Kruse.
