Clatskanie Elementary School Principal Tiffany O’Donnell has resigned, according to Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz.
O’Donnell’s last day was June 30. She had spent one year as the school principal, starting July 1, 2019.
Hurowitz said she could not comment on the reasons behind O’Donnell’s resignation, stating it was a personnel matter.
This is the second principal in two years to resign from the position at Clatskanie Elementary School. Brad Thorud had resigned from the same position on May 13, 2019. Thorud’s reasons for resigning were not explicitly stated at the time, but Hurowitz said in 2019 that it had been a hard decision for him.
Hurowitz said the school district is not immediately beginning a search for a new principal due to it being late in the hiring season.
“The Dean of Students will take care of the day to day needs in the building,” Hurowitz said. “I will be the interim principal sharing duties with Jim Helmen, our Director of Student Support and Innovation.”
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
