Businesses in Clatskanie, still reeling from the pandemic, are anxious to reopen and are taking measures to begin Phase One of the state's reopening once Columbia County's submission has been approved.
Since the pandemic in March, Farmhouse Coffee in Clatskanie has been doing pretty well, according to owner Deanna Robins.
“We have a lot of support, so we’re very thankful," she said. "We don’t have the inside open, but we’re staying good with the drive-through still. We have food support from the town."
For sit-down restaurants, the story is a little bit different.
Fultano’s Pizza, owned by Toby Harris and has two locations – one in Scappoose and one in Clatskanie. Scappoose has full service and a dining room, and the Clatskanie location is counter service, and has relied on pickup and delivery since its beginning days.
Harris said the Scappoose location has been hit a little bit harder during the pandemic, running at about 60 percent of its usual service.
“We’re not down as much in Clatskanie," he said. "It was already geared more toward delivery and pickup. So there’s already a larger portion of our business in Clatskanie that was pickup and delivery. We’re down but we’re doing great."
According to Harris, all of Fultano’s employees have been able to continue working, although hours have been reduced. Some of that has been enabled through the natural turnover of employees, Harris said. When employees have left, Harris has not hired to replace them.
Harris said even with the cut back in business, customers have really shown up to support the restaurant.
“We’ve been appreciating our customers, they’ve been tipping exponentially more than they normally do," he said. "We can see a huge increase in tips."
Harris said he has has been taking advantage of the slower business by refurbishing both locations – each site has gotten an upgraded parking lot and a fresh coat of paint on the inside. The Fultano's at Clatskanie is also slated to get an upgraded salad bar with healthier options and refrigerated sections that are easier to sanitize.
All in all, Harris said he is ready to reopen as soon as possible, even if the Clatskanie location might be a bit short-staffed.
“We have put together a playbook." Harris said. "I call it our Corona playbook. It’s six or seven pages long of policies we’re putting in place."
Those policies include, social distancing measures, sanitizing procedures and still remaining credit-card only with no signatures on cards.
As for revenue lost during the pandemic, Harris has no exact figures, but his general idea is that it has been about a 40 percent loss from the gross.
Making up for lost revenue will not be the primary concern once the restaurant does open back up, Harris said.
“Primarily, the importance I see is moving slowly and making sure we do things right, then doing what we can to make up for lost revenue,” Harris said.
Colvin’s in Clatskanie owner Kim Rogers said the support of the town is really what has been pulling the restaurant through.
“Last month, we did much better than I ever thought we could have," Rogers said. "It turned out pretty good."
Colvin's sales dropped by 50 percent last month, which Rogers said was not that bad taking into consideration that there was no liquor or beer being sold.
Rogers is also in the process of bringing back the restaurant's servers. That has been challenging, Rogers said, because those former employees were laid off when the pandemic hit and are now collecting unemployment benefits and Colvin's has reduced hours of operations.
“So a lot of them are refusing to come back," Rogers said. "We have roughly 10 employees. I have probably seven back to work. And when we open up, we’re going to need a few more people just because of the restrictions.”
Those restrictions include sanitizing the many surfaces in the restaurant, including normal restaurant items like tables, chairs and condiment baskets, but also the lottery machines in Colvin’s.
Roger's said he is spacing the lottery machines to meet the state' guidelines and Colvin's will be ready to reopen on Monday, May 17.
Overall, Rogers said he is thankful for the support from the community.
“I want to reiterate the happiness and gratitude I have for the community,” he said. “It’s been really phenomenal.”
