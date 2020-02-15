The 60-year-old pool in Clatskanie is ready for major renovations.
The renovation, which will cost about $630,000, will be funded by the city’s Scout Lake Funds, a fund which is composed of revenue generated from logging the property around Scout Lake, the interest of which funds recreational and youth projects.
“I can’t think of a better thing for the youth than the swimming pool,” Mayor Bob Bracjich said about the pool receiving funds from Scout Lake.
Improvements
When the project is done, everything will be new except for the existing building where reception, locker rooms and restrooms are located, according to Cyndi Warren, member of the Clatskanie Park and Recreation District, which manages the Clatskanie Pool.
The new pool will have a stainless-steel gutter system, which will require little to no maintenance, according to Warren, saving the pool maintenance costs in the long run. Regular maintenance, like replacing tiles in the pool costs the Park and Recreation District about $1,500 to $4,000 each summer, Warren said. The new pool would not have tiles that need to be replaced.
The existing pool will be the same size, but there will be no more wading pool and a splash pad will take its place, eliminating the need for lifeguards in that area. There will be an updated energy-efficient mechanical room, serving both the regular pool and the splash pad area. The new mechanical room will boast a new boiler, replacing the 60-year-old boiler currently in place.
Why the renovations
Deciding to revamp the pool was the result of a few different findings. The finding that started it all was a leak that was discovered in the fall of 2018, Warren said. To fix it, the pool contractor had to replace 60-year-old pipes with PVC pipes, something Warren dubbed a “quick bandaid fix” for the overall problem.
“When they did that, they had to cap off the continuous piping that included the wading pool in order to operate the swimming pool. Wading pools and splash pads have to have their own operating system,” Warren said.
The Clatskanie Pool did not have separate operating systems for the wading pool and the regular pool, due to having been grandfathered in because when the pool was first established separate operating systems were not a requirement. Once modifications were made, the pool was considered to be no longer grandfathered in, and separate operating systems would have to be made for both pools, according to Warren. At that point, pool staff decided to do away with the wading pool and get a splash pad, because they had heard it was getting harder to get licensed through the department of health.
At the same time the pipes were being replaced and the pool was empty, they noticed some weak spots in the pool’s flooring. The contractor at the time recommended installing a stainless steel gutter system, which would require little to no maintenance.
While the renovations and upgrades will cost money, there is a sign that it might not be too burdensome.
Cost savings
Something that could potentially alleviate funding problems is the fact that because they will be installing an energy efficient heating and filtration system, the pool will be looking at an Oregon energy credit, something the pool contractor, Anderson Poolworks recommended, Warren said.
“The pool contractor feels like this is something we could recoup the entire cost of that particular part of the project,” Warren said.
The energy credit program could recoup as much as $130,000, according to Warren.
Other than regular maintenance, like replacing certain tiles every summer, the pool has not undergone any major renovations since it was first built 60 years ago, Warren said. The pool was resurfaced in 2009 for $50,000, and pool resurfacing must be done about once every 10 years, meaning the pool would be due for another resurfacing anyway.
Timeline
Some renovations will begin immediately, with the bulk of the work being done before the pool opens in mid-June, according to Warren.
The pool will also have other improvements which will be ongoing, and the completion date is still to be determined. The mechanical room upgrades will be done before the pool opens in June, but other improvements, like getting a new gutter system and resurfacing hinge on when the new gutter system arrives. Because the pool is a custom size, the stainless-steel gutter system will have to be custom made, which might mean it will not come in until early fall, at which point it would be installed until after the pool has closed, Warren said. Whether or not the stainless-steel gutter system arrives soon will not impact the opening of the pool at the scheduled time in mid-June.
Warren said the pool has also received a generous donation of $25,000 toward the project, received from a community donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
“We would encourage any donations, any help anybody would want to put toward this project, and we will also look for any companies to offer in-kind help if they feel compelled to,” Warren said.
If you are interested in making donations to help fund the pool renovations, contact Cyndi Warren at warren.cyndi@yahoo.com.
