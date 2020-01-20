Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley has completed his first year in office and is looking ahead to year two.
In the following conversation, Sheriff Pixley gives us insight into his first year, and what he is hoping for in year two.
The Chief: What has been the most difficult challenge you've faced as Columbia County Sheriff during your first year?
Sheriff Biran Pixley: I think the biggest challenges my first year were personnel and culture change. Anytime there is a change of leadership, there is a change in culture that inevitably occurs. Some people are able to adapt more quickly than others.
The Chief: What has been the most rewarding part of your first year as Columbia County Sheriff?
Pixley: The most rewarding part of my first year is the community and employee support. I have received numerous emails, phone calls and letters telling my how proud people are of the positive changes the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been making. Employee commendations from the public have increased and we are attracting great people to work here at CCSO.
The Chief: Across the nation, law enforcement continues to face the increasing challenge of dealing with offenders that are suffering mental health issues. How are you working to make sure Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies are trained for such challenges in order to make sure offenders and the public are safe during law enforcement incidents?
Pixley: The majority of our staff are trained in crisis intervention. Crisis intervention is used to offer immediate, short term help to individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis. This training gives Deputies additional tools and teaches them how to effectively communicate with those suffering a mental health crisis.
We hope to have key employees attend advanced training in crisis intervention, so they can bring further education back and share it with their coworkers. CCSO continues to partner with CCMH and other community partners to ensure we are providing services for individuals with mental health needs. In addition, we are partnering with the DA’s office to identify individuals that need to be evaluated and treated at state facilities as opposed to being in jail.
The Chief: We understand you are preparing to ask voters to renew the 2016 Columbia County Jail operations levy. Why is that necessary now, how much will you be asking for and what specifically would that money find?
Pixley: The jail levy is up for renewal every 4 years, and we will be asking voters to again renew the levy in May. There will be no changes to the tax amount, simply a renewal of the current levy so CCSO can continue to have the resources necessary to keep the jail operational.
The Chief: In the interview with The Chief in late December, you said calls for service had dramatically increased in Clatskanie. Overall across the county is that also the case, and if so, how are you as the top administrator dealing with that?
Pixley: Calls for service are increasing across the county. As administrators, we have worked to address the increased workload with our current funding levels. We are trying to identify additional funding sources to allow us to hire more Deputies. Despite our best efforts, we do not have sufficient staff to respond as quickly as we would like to all situations. There are also times that I have to respond to calls to assist in the call load.
The Chief: What are your top three priorities for 2020 and how are you working to accomplish those priorities?
Pixley: My top three priorities for 2020 are to renew the jail levy, hire additional Corrections Deputies, and get our cell extraction team up and running. All of these priorities are in progress and we are working with community partners to accomplish these goals.
