The Rainier Chamber of Commerce has recognized individuals and businesses with its annual awards presentation.
During the event, hosted at ACT Development, at 103 West C. St. in Rainier, Sightline Equipment received the 2019 Rainier Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award. Cardinal Services received the Chamber’s New Member of the Year Award. Mike Avent ACT Development was presented with the Community Contribution Award. The 2019 Achievement Award of the Year was presented to Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole. Natasha Patvey, of Keep It Local of Columbia County, received Chamber Advocate of the Year Award.
Chamber President Meagan Fawcett, of Columbia Pacific Food Bank Business Development, shared 2020 goals for continued growth of the Rainier Chamber and Port of Columbia County Executive Director Doug Hayes and Columbia County Economic Team Executive Director Chuck Daughtry discussed business development in Columbia County.
Daughtry said Columbia County’s business opportunities include available land, OMIC, location to Portland, and affordable electricity. The threats to development include lack of existing industrial buildings, affordable housing, shovel ready sites, water, transportation.
“Provided that the business cycle continues to be robust, we expect that our local economy to continue to grow due to our proximity to Portland, skilled workforce and existing industrial base,” Daughtry said. “OMIC will spur growth throughout the region. Port Westward is critical to our economic future. Projects like Next Energy and NW Innovation works will augment existing investment from PGE and Global Partners.”
