Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole says it is all about livability in the community.
Cole took time to chat with The Chief about his vision for Rainier into 2020.
The Chief: As Rainier's Mayor, what do you see as the top three to five challenges facing the City into 2020?
Mayor Jerry Cole:
1. Continued improvement of our infrastructure.
2. Continued fiscal stability without tax increases to our residents.
3. Improving the quality of life for Rainier residents and businesses
The Chief: How is the City moving to develop solutions to those challenges?
Cole: For 2020, Rainier is focused on the completion of the A Street project and improvements on some associated streets. This can create economic opportunities and will markedly improve Rainier infrastructure and quality of life.
Development of the 2020 budget is just beginning, but the city is closely examining all expenditures. We have recently concluded our labor agreement, locking in our personnel costs for the next three years.
The city is examining possible parks upgrades and modernizations. Also, we are working with several businesses who are looking at locating operations in Rainier.
The Chief: How important are expanding business opportunities at the Port of Columbia County to your City, and what specific Port projects are you tracking that will help boost Rainier's economy?
Cole: Rainier always welcomes partnerships with other governmental agencies to foster mutual growth and improvement in the prosperity of our community. Currently, we have no active efforts with the Port of Columbia County.
The Chief: Beyond the Port, what specific City projects are you, with the Rainier City Council's direction, developing now and into the New Year to ensure City sustainability and economic growth?
Cole: Currently, we are working with several businesses who are looking at locating operations in Rainier.
The Chief: What are the challenges and the factors you are keeping a close eye on that Rainier faces into 2020, which could impact the City's economic growth?
Cole: As is the situation with most cities, we are watching the local, national, and world economy for possible impact on our city both as a government and a community.
The Rainier City Council meets on the first and third Mondays each month unless a holiday conflicts with that schedule. The next Rainier City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 3. The meetings take place at Rainier City Hall, 106 W B Street. For agenda details, call 503-556-7301, or visit www.cityofrainier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.