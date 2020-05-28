Howard Hummer, an 87-year-old gas attendant who has been working at the Chevron in Rainier for 29 years greeted Jo Tuom, a regular customer for at least two-thirds of that time.
Tuom lives in Longview, Washington but said she often gets her gas at the Chevron, 312 W. B Street in Rainier.
After pulling up to the pump on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, Tuom and Hummer have a brief chat. This occurrence is usual for Hummer, but it won’t last for very long.
Hummer was preparing to to retire on Friday, May 29.
Tuom said she would miss Hummer.
“We come over here to get gas because he’s such a sweetie,” Tuom said.
She said the two talk about anything and everything while her car is filled for a few minutes.
“It’s just ‘how’s it going’ and ‘how’s your day,’” Tuom said. “And besides that, he always laughs at my rude jokes.”
Hummer’s leaving is such an occasion that the Chevron had his name and retirement date on a marquee in front of the station.
“Congrats Howard Hummer on your upcoming retirement,” the sign reads. “Last day May 29.”
“He’s loyal, he’s dependable, he’s honest,” Rainier Chevron Gas Station manager Nancy Grogan said. “He’s just meant so much to the community, the customers that have been coming in for years and years. They look forward to seeing him.”
Hummer is a soft-spoken man who said he doesn’t not like to talk a lot about himself. He said not much has changed in the 29 years since he’s worked at the station, and that he enjoys working with his co-workers and chatting with the people who come to get gas in their automobiles.
Hummer has spent a long time in the workforce. Before coming to Chevron, Hummer worked at International Paper, a paper mill that was situated across the river, in Washington. Before working at the mill, Hummer served in the Marines for three years, stationed in San Diego.
He was born in Garden City, Kansas in 1933. Hummer has a few siblings still surviving, sprinkled around the country. One in California, one in Nevada, and one in Oregon. However, he said he and his siblings are not very good at keeping up with each other.
He and his wife have seven children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who occasionally visit the couple.
Hummer said the primary reason behind his living as gas attendant at the Chevron station, is that his wife said he should retire.
“She told me it was time to give it up,” Hummer said.
Hummer and his wife live a few blocks away from the gas station, although Hummer said he drives to work each workday. Hummer’s wife is retired as a former nursing home employee.
Hummer worked at the station 32 hours a week for four days a week. This past Wednesday was unusual for Hummer, who said he usually works Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
As far as what comes next for Hummer, he said he doesn’t know yet what he’s going to do as he retires.
But whatever Hummer does do next, it is clear his regulars are going to miss him.
Before leaving the gas station, Tuom handed Hummer some cash telling him to by himself a lunch. When Hummer said he had already gotten lunch, Tuom insisted he keep the cash as a tip and buy himself something nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.