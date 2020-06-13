More than 1,200 comments have been submitted to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) urging the agency to deny or make major revisions to Global Partner’s Air Quality permit renewal request.
The permit renewal request is for their Columbia Pacific Bio-Refinery facility at Port Westward near Clatskanie.
The DEQ received the statements during the agency’s public comment period which ended on Friday, June 5.
Global Partners officials have stated that the intention is for the permit renewal, and that there is no intention of shipping oil through the county.
“If we were to resume export of oils, we would communicate in advance with the local community,” Global Partners Communications Officer Catie Kerns told The Chief in 2019 when a similar permit renewal was made.
However, numerous environmental groups are still raising suspicions about the latest Standard Air Contaminant Discharge Permit renewal request of an air quality permit for storage and transloading of ethanol and crude oil. The permit had also been modified to include storage and transloading of renewable diesel.
The permit allows for shipment of crude oil, although Global Partners has stated it will move to renewable diesel.
The comments submitted to DEQ include concerns that Global Partners will use the same equipment for multiple uses – in this instance, Global is applying for approval for ethanol, biodiesel and crude oil to be transloaded between tanks and rail cars.
“Technical experts have told me they are not aware of any other situation where a permit has ever been granted for the same equipment for multiple uses,” Neighbors for Clean Air program director Tori Heroux said. “There cannot be ethanol and crude oil in the tank at the same time. If you’ve got it being regulated by two different permits, it doesn’t seem clear to me how you can actually enforce the permit limits.”
Another concern outlines if pollution from the tanks would be accurately measured.
“We hired a technical expert to help look at pollution issues with site,” Columbia Riverkeeper director Dan Serres said. “What we found was that DEQ’s permit falls far short of accurately representing the pollution that will come from the facility.”
If the pollution from the facility is significantly more than current estimates, that would mean Global would have to apply for a Title V permit, which has much more stringent requirements than the current permit.
Other comments referred to the recent termination of the agreement between PGE and Global for nine tanks from the Beaver Tank farm, and that it is increasingly unlikely that Global will return to crude oil storage.
“DEQ would be operating within its authority, and justifiably so, if it declined to include crude oil in Global’s permit when the company has been so publicly vocal about its intentions to shift its operations to ethanol and renewable diesel,” according to one comment made to the DEQ.
A final decision could be issued by the DEQ in a few months.
