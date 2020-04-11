A $500,000 restoration effort to restore The Thomas J. Flippin House, known locally as the Castle, is close to goal.
The Castle, located at 620 SW Tichenor Street, is a turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is owned by the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc.
The Edwardian-style residence is crowned with twin turrets, creating the castle-like appearance, according to a American Automobile Association report. It was built in 1900 for prominent lumber businessman Thomas J. Flippin and his family. The house is furnished in period and features two Italian marble fireplaces.
Deborah Hazen is the vice president and fundraising chair of the Clatskanie Foundation, the group that has launched the $500,000 fundraising effort.
The Chief: When did the fundraising effort begin and what is the current amount raised?
Hazen: The fundraising began in early 2017. So far, we have raised over $426,000.
The Chief: Explain the range of the fundraising projects and donations made to date.
Hazen: The Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc. have received the following grants for the Castle Capital Improvements Program: $250,000, C. Keith Birkenfeld Memorial Trust; $2,000, Columbia County Cultural Coalition; $10,000, Samuel S. Johnson Foundation; $23,500, Georgia-Pacific Foundation; $30,000 Collins Foundation. Additionally, we have received donations of $4,000 from Evenson Logging Co.; $4,103 from Portland General Electric employees; $500 from Olson Logging; $175 from employees at Wauna Credit Union; $2,285, Clatskanie Historical Society (plus $2,500 for operating expenses); $1,250, Clatskanie Presbyterian Church; $300, Faith Lutheran Church; $278, Clatskanie Quilters; $4,270, at various fundraising events including an appraisal fair and spaghetti dinner, “Breakfast with Santa” in 2018 and 2019, and Christmas concerts by the Faith Lutheran Choir for the past two years; approximately $96,000 in donations from individuals. We have two more grants, and a possible large donation, pending.
The Chief: What projects can we expect to see as the efforts move ahead to complete the fundraising?
Hazen: Because of the coronavirus we have had to cancel plans for fundraising events this spring including a St. Patrick’s Day stew feed, and another appraisal fair. We are still in need of funds to complete all the work, and are continuing to ask for donations from local individuals, families, and businesses.
The Chief: Specifically, what will the money raised do to help restore the Castle?
Hazen: The Castle Capital Improvements Program is addressing all known repairs and maintenance needs, as well returning the historic mansion to as near as possible to its original appearance in 1900, when Thomas and Florence Flippin and their children moved in.
So far, we have replaced the old sidewalks, re-roofed the Castle, repaired the foundation, converted to gas heat, and upgraded the plumbing and electrical. We are currently working on a complete remodel of the basement kitchen which is where the senior citizens congregate meals and the home-delivered meals are prepared. With the Castle kitchen temporarily shutdown for the remodeling, the home-delivered meals are being prepared at the Rainier Senior Center. Following the work on the basement kitchen, the basement dining area and restrooms will be upgraded and painted.
In the meantime, volunteers led by Castle board members Bob Horness and Beki Fisher, have prepared the two top floors by emptying the contents, stripping wallpaper, sanding, etc. Sub-contractors working under the general contractor, Rickenbach Construction of Astoria, will begin soon to repair plaster, paint, and complete other repairs on the interior, followed by refinishing the original hardwood floors.
This summer, as the additional required funding comes in, the front entry and exterior balcony will be repaired, wood sash windows restored, and the exterior will be painted. Hopefully, again dependent on continued support from the community, the entire project will be completed by fall.
The Chief: Long-term, what is your hope for the Castle?
Hazen: The Thomas J. Flippin House, known locally as the Castle, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is a valuable historic, cultural and tourism asset for Clatskanie, Columbia County, and the state of Oregon. It serves as the home of the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc. and the programs they sponsor, including meals and senior activities. Additionally, the Clatskanie Historical Society Museum is located in the Castle.
The purpose of the Castle Capital Improvement Program is to address all known issues with the building, so it will be in good shape for the foreseeable future. We believe that the improved appearance will increase visits and participation in Castle programs.
The main floor of the Castle, restored to its authentic 120-year-old late Victorian beauty will be available to rent for special events - small weddings, receptions, dinners, parties, etc. Two bedroom suites are being prepared that will be available for overnight stays. The special event rentals and overnight stays will bring in revenue to make operation of the Castle sustainable in the long term.
We are hopeful that our current fundraising campaign will not only cover the cost of the capital improvement projects, but also help us create a long-term maintenance fund.
The Chief: What will be the benefits to our community with this restoration project?
Hazen: The Castle will be a source of pride for our community - a place for seniors, historians, visitors, and the community-at large to come together for senior outreach, social activities, educational opportunities, and historic insight for generations to come.
Donation Details
Donations are tax-exempt, and may be sent to Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc., PO Box 383, Clatskanie, OR 97016.
