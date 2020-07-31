July 13
Several items that had been found at the city park were turned in as found property.
July 14
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. No apparent injuries were observed and no citations were issued.
An officer responded to another accident on the bridge. Two-vehicle were involved and one party had a complaint of pain, and advised that they would seek treatment.
A wallet was brought in as found property. The owner was located and the property was returned.
An officer responded to an alarm that was accidentally activated at a local business.
An alert employee notified both the post office and law enforcement of a suspected scam. The to be victim had purchased two very large checks that they were sending out in overnight mail. The victim was able to get the checks back into their possession and avoided being swindled.
Some kids were climbing the wall at the boat ramp and jumping into the river. They were given a verbal warning.
July 16
A box of miscellaneous items was retrieved from the highway near Don Pedros. The owner later returned to claim their property.
An officer responded to a neighborhood disturbance. Peace was restored.
July 17
A caller reported a suspicious looking person on the bridge. No one was there upon officer arrival.
July 18
Mark Oja, 59, of Astoria, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII and unlawful possession of a firearm.
An officer responded to a family disturbance. The parties were separated and peace was restored.
A man became very upset when asked to wear a mask while patronizing a local business. The man became very disruptive to the business, and was consequently trespassed.
July 19
A gas card and medical certificate were turned in as found property. The owner was contacted and they picked up their belongings.
July 20
Officers responded to a residence where roommates were fighting. The disturbance was verbal in nature and peace was restored.
The Columbia County Sheriff's log was not available.
