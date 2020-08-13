The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
July 29
The men’s restroom at the city park was vandalized.
An officer checked on the welfare of a dog that had been reportedly in a vehicle for over 20 minutes. The dog was okay.
July 30
An officer responded to a report of a cold assault. The case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
A disturbance ensued during the exchange of a child for visitation. The report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
An officer assisted two neighbors after an accident caused property damage. One party opened their tailgate, and a tire and wheel rolled out, went down the hill, and collided with another person’s vehicle. The tire and wheel were not cited.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon investigation, it was determined the disturbance was verbal only in nature and alcohol was a contributing factor. Peace was restored.
July 31
Nathan Jones, 44, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on charges of criminal mistreatment and strangulation.
An unknown driver hit a mailbox causing extensive damage.
August 1
An officer responded to a complaint of partying and loud music at almost 2 a.m. A warning was given and peace was restored.
August 2
An officer responded to a disturbance at the marina. Peace was restored and the report was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
An officer checked on a boat that a caller said was previously stolen. It was determined that the boat was not stolen, and it was believed the (anonymous) reporting party was angry with the boat owner.
August 3
A wallet was turned in as found property. The owner has been contacted.
An officer checked on a puppy in a vehicle that was reportedly ‘going crazy and barking’. The puppy was found to be okay.
An officer responded to a single vehicle accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. The driver stated she was driving too fast and slid off the roadway damaging a couple of signs. She did not sustain any injuries.
Calvin Dinger, 34, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on charges of assault and strangulation.
A juvenile reported being randomly attacked four unknown persons near the skate park.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office log was unavailable.
