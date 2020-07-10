Police Blotter
Rainier Police
June 29
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. There were no apparent injuries and no citations were issued.
A concerned citizen reported a balding black dog roaming the neighborhood. An officer was unable to locate loose Lab.
Several catalytic converters were stolen from a local business. The case is under investigation.
June 30
A caller reported seeing an odd vehicle parked in their neighborhood. The vehicle was gone prior to officer arrival.
An officer removed a large piece of metal from the bridge that was causing a traffic hazard.
July 1
A vehicle was damaged when an unknown person attempted to gain entry.
A subject at a local business was trespassed after he refused to practice ‘social distancing’ around customers and threatened employees.
An officer removed a piece of carpet from the highway after it was reported as a road hazard.
An officer did an area check after an anonymous caller reported hearing what they thought was a woman screaming. A group of people were in the vicinity and advised that they had not heard anything suspicious.
Carla Workman, 42, of Rainier, was cited and released for Reckless Endangering.
July 2
A couple of reportedly suspicious people were checked and found to be okay.
July 3
A man who had been trespassed from Chevron earlier, returned to the establishment to complain about a sandwich that someone else had bought him. He was asked several times to leave, but refused to do so. He was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass. It is unknown whether or not the suspect approved of the food served at the jail.
Oregon State Police
July 7
Oregon State Police assisted Rainier Police with a welfare check. It was reported that a female was outside the Grocery Outlet talking to herself and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. The woman was contacted and found to be homeless from the Longview, WA area and clearly was suffering from mental health issues. The trooper transported the woman to Longview, WA and left her in the care of her grandmother without incident
July 7
Oregon State Police responded to a report of a stolen firearm at a gun store in Vernonia. Oregon State Police seized one gun, which was a consignment firearm at the store. Investigation is ongoing.
July 7
At about 4:30 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a possible DUII driver westbound on Hwy 30 from Scappoose. OSP located the vehicle on Hwy 30 at MP 27 and stopped it for a traffic violation. The driver, Andrew Erickson of Clatskanie, displayed signs of impairment and drug use. Following tests, Ericsson was cited, booked and released. The vehicle was towed by Drake’s Towing.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s law enforcement logs were unavailable.
