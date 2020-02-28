The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police
Feb. 15
While on routine patrol, an officer noticed a vehicle and subject that was reportedly involved in an earlier theft at the Alston Pub and Grub. The driver was contacted and subsequently taken into custody and lodged at the jail.
An officer assisted parties exchange information in a non-injury motor vehicle fender bender.
Feb. 16
A caller reported that an employee had not shown up for work. The party was contacted and found to be okay.
Feb. 18
A dog was roaming the neighborhood. The dog was caught and returned to its owner.
Feb. 20
A caller reported seeing a suspicious person attempting to sell tools from their vehicle in a parking lot. An officer responded to the location and the male fled the scene. Stolen property was recovered and some was returned to the owners. The case is pending investigation.
A motorist was concerned about a person on the bridge looking over the side. The person was checked and determined to be fine.
An officer responded to three false alarms at a building. It was found to be secure each time.
Feb. 22
A firearm was turned in as found property.
An officer responded to an alarm at a local business. The building was found to be secure.
Some signs and saw horses were taken from a residential yard. The property that belonged to the complainant was recovered and returned.
St. Helens Police Department
Feb. 2
• At approximately 6:47 p.m., Jesse Barba, 72, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in St. Helens.
Feb. 4
• At approximately 3:31 p.m., Zachary Hendrickson, 28, was arrested on a St. Helens Municipal Court warrant at Salmon Street near Sunset Boulevard in St. Helens.
• At approximately 4:21 p.m., Justin Carr, 22, was arrested on a St. Helens Municipal Court warrant at 175 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
• At approximately 11:05 p.m., Daniel Hobson, 23, was arrested on an outstanding municipal court warrant while at his residence, located at 2475 Columbia Boulevard #11 in St. Helens.
Feb. 5
• At approximately 11:24 a.m., Joshua Housley, 38, was arrested for disorderly conduct II and menacing at 150 South 13th Street in St. Helens.
Feb. 6
• At approximately 11:22 p.m., Kelly Rader, 34, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants near 1844 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Feb. 7
• At approximately 10:54 a.m., Robbie Hawkins, 56, was arrested for domestic assault near 415 S. 2nd Street in St. Helens.
Feb. 8
• At approximately 2:40 p.m., Scott Flinn, 53, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants outside of 454 South 3rd Street in St. Helens.
Feb. 9
• At approximately 8:18 p.m., John Haagenson was arrested for violation of a restraining order at 635 S. 10th Street in St. Helens.
Feb. 10
• At approximately 10:17 p.m., St. Helens Police were dispatched to 297 S. 6th Street on suspicious bones being located at the property.
Feb. 11
• A man reported his cell phone had been stolen.
• At approximately 11:36 p.m., on Pittsburg Road near Commons Drive in St. Helens, Taylor Almer, 21, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine – felony and a parole violation. Dante Good, 20, was arrested at approximately the same time for unlawful possession of methamphetamine – misdemeanor.
Feb. 13
• William Wolfe, 22 was arrested for driving while suspended – misdemeanor in the 100 block of North 5th in St. Helens.
Feb. 14
• At approximately 5:38 p.m., Anthony George, 37, was arrested for Criminal driving while revoked – misdemeanor near 62900 Columbia River Highway in Columbia City.
• At approximately 11:31, Jadi Porter, 34, was arrested for a warrant near 225 S. 13th Street in St. Helens.
Feb. 15
• A person received a call from a male identifying himself as Brooke McDowell with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 14 11 a.m.
• Oregon State Police assisted Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and documentation of a two-vehicle critical injury collision on Delena Mayger Road near Cox Road in an unincorporated area of Columbia County.
The collision occurred when a northbound passenger car crossed the centerline while negotiating a tight right-hand curve and collided head-on into a southbound straight truck. The operator of the car was transported by air ambulance with critical injuries. The operator of the straight truck was not injured.
Feb. 14 2:46 p.m.
• Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 26.5. One driver was transported for injuries and the other driver left with no injuries. The at-fault driver, Kacie Jean Churchill, was issued multiple citations.
Feb. 15 4:07 p.m.
• OSP Troopers observed an altercation between a man and a woman off of Highway 30 near milepost 64. It was discovered that the involved female, Lorraine Byrd, had an active warrant for her arrest. The warrant as confirmed and she was transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Feb. 15 11:30 p.m.
• Troopers stopped a white pickup near milepost 27 on Highway 30 for a speed violation. During the traffic stop the driver showed numerous indicators of impairment. The driver admitted consuming alcohol prior to driving and consented to performing the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. The driver, Fortunate Vasquespacheco, was subsequently placed under arrest for DUII. He was transported to the Columbia County Jail where he provided a breath sample which resulted in a BAC pf 0.10%. He was booked and released and the vehicle was towed.
Feb. 16 3:34 p.m.
• A citizen located a large bag of trash on Smith Road in Columbia County. He found mail in the garbage from a residence in Saint Helens. A State Trooper investigated the garbage also and found discarded mail belonging to the same person in Saint Helens. Contact was made with the resident who admitted that one of her adult children had made a dump run for her while she was out of town. She was given two days to find out which adult child had done it. It was suggested that the garbage get picked up and taken to the Columbia County Transfer Station.
Feb. 17 6:32 a.m.
• Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle, with reported injury, crash on Highway 30 near milepost 55. Investigation revealed the driver of westbound Unit #1, a red Ford pickup, was driving too fast for conditions and subsequently lost control and collided with westbound Unit #2, a loaded log truck. The driver and passenger of Unit #1 were transported by EMS to a local hospital for suspected injury. Unit #1 was towed by Drakes Towing. The driver of Unit #2 was not injured. Unit #2 was repaired on scene and driven away.
Feb. 17 7:15 a.m.
• Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 at milepost 54.5. Investigation revealed westbound Unit #1, a black Dodge pickup, was traveling too fast for conditions when it lost control, went into the ditch, and then flipped onto its roof. All six occupants were uninjured. Unit #1 was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
Feb. 17 7:16 p.m.
• The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 54.5. Investigation
showed westbound Unit #1, a dump truck, lost control and collided with a concrete barrier. CCSO determined the crash was not reportable. ODOT was notified about the barrier that had been pushed out.
Feb. 17 11:57 a.m.
• Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 49. Investigation revealed the driver of eastbound Unit #1, a maroon Subaru wagon, was not paying attention and following too closely to eastbound Unit #2, a black Nissan pickup, that had stopped for congested traffic. Subsequently, the driver of Unit #1 was unable to stop and rear-ended Unit #2. No injuries were reported. Unit #1 was by the owner. Unit #2 was driven away.
Feb. 18 5:53 a.m.
• Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 49. Investigation revealed the driver of westbound Unit #1, a white Chrysler passenger car, failed to safely merge onto Highway 30 and subsequently sideswiped westbound Unit #2, a commercial motor vehicle. No injuries were reported. Neither involved vehicle required a tow truck.
The Columbia County County Sheriff's logs were unavailable.
