The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
July 4
Officers responded to several complaints of fireworks. Verbal warnings were given and no accidents were reported.
July 6
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person. The person checked out okay and was having a solo conversation.
July 7
A subject was trespassed from a local business after he refused to wear a mask, did not leave when requested, and was suspected of passing out marijuana to people in the parking lot.
An officer assisted in getting a person to facility who was having a mental health crisis.
July 9
An officer was able to establish peace for a family that was having a heated disagreement.
July 10
David Hamilton, 56, of Kelso, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
An officer assisted a person who was having issues with their neighbor and his stereo.
July 11
Several officers responded to a report of a fight. Two roommates reported being in a physical harassment with one another. Neither party suffered injuries nor wished to press charges.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement reports were unavailable.
