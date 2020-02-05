Oregon State Police troopers and Clatskanie Fire District crews responded to a one vehicle crash along Highway 30 east of Clatskanie on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the first responders on scene, a vehicle left the road and slide down the embankment coming to rest on its top.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver's name, extent of his injuries and the cause of the crash have yet to be released by investigators.
