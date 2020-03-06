A rash of school threats in the Clatskanie School District has promoted quick proactive efforts by school officials, according to Clatskanie Middle/High School Principal Jim Helmen
“Our next step is to determine what type of support we can offer students who might be doing these threats,” Helmen said. “Is it a mental health issue? Are they trying to gain attention? Do we need to try to improve our cultural strategy? I think peer pressure will help us stop this thought kids having conversation with kids about behavior in school and about not disrupting education.”
Helmen said the school has put in place a number of steps to help reach all the students about school safety, including having a motivational speaker present positive student behaviors and cultural at the schools, and a school-wide assembly to talk with students about supporting one another and building positive student character.
“We are making sure kids have avenues to get whatever support they need,” Helman said. “More importantly we are talking about connecting with each other positively and having high expectations with each other, academically and socially.”
Helmen said the school has also launched mental health groups to reach out to any student who might need additional support who might have difficult home lives and other personal issues. The middle/high school is also using a mental health therapist in the student outreach.
“All of this is to let kids know that they are not alone,” Helmen said.
Community members attending a town hall meeting Thursday night, Feb. 27, at Clatskanie Middle/High School expressed their emotions, frustrations and concerns about school safety.
Approximately 60 parents, grandparents, teachers, school board members, city officials and law enforcement officials joined the community discussion during the town hall organized by Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz.
“It was a very positive group of people here willing to support the school and the work that we need to do to develop a safety plan,” Hurowitz said. “They are willing to listen and listen to each other to start the work that we need to do.”
The town hall follows three separate school threats, two at the middle/high school and one at Clatskanie Elementary School in the past three weeks. The threats forced a lockout and lockdown at the middle/high school and a lockout at the elementary school.
The threats were hand written on bathroom walls at the two schools. As of Late Thursday, Feb. 27 no suspects had been identified. Authorities have not released the specific language of what was written, but Clatskanie Middle/High School Principal Jim Helmen said they were threats against students.
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich told those gathered at the town hall that the City of Clatskanie is developing funds that could pay for a full time law enforcement officer dedicated to Clatskanie daily, Monday through Friday, through the contract the City currently has with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
“So during the school days we would have an officer in town,” Brajcich said. “That officer would get to know the kids, the businesses and the community.”
Brajcich said the cost for the additional deputy would be approximately $50,000 annually and would be paid for through the city’s general fund.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ryan Murphy also attended the town hall and said his office is continuing to work with the City of Clatskanie to ensure the safety of the community and additional deputies are being hired for service in Clatskanie and countywide.
Several people attending the town hall suggested the school district hire a police resource officer who could be in the school. Those attending the town hall wrote their concerns about school safety on yellow pieces of paper and posted the notes on boards surrounding the commons.
"People want the safety of their children," Murphy said following the town hall. "If you look at the notes that were put up on around the room, school safety is stressed. We all have vested interest in the schools."
But Murphy acknowledged that additional security will mean additional costs.
Hurowitz said she’ll incorporate the concerns expressed at the town hall into the developing an overall school district safety plan.
Hurowitz urged those attending the meeting to participate in committees and discussion groups in the weeks ahead to help the school district develop an overall facilities plan that would include security and safety.
“We won’t get to the solution tonight,” she told the gathering. “This is not the end. This is the beginning. We are going to walk away from this town hall with the beginning of a plan.”
Investigators said they were continuing to interview students and school staff to find the suspect or suspects responsible for the school threats.
