Clatskanie and Knappa fire district crews got up close and personal training during a live fire exercise on Saturday, May 30.
A older, vacant house along Beaver Creek Road was used for the burn-to-learn. Fire crews spent the morning with six different burn lessons during the exercise before allowing the house to be completely engulfed in flames.
Giving back to the community
Tami Rook owns the property and donated the old house to the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District for the live burn exercise.
“We brought the house and property here three years ago from the bank,” Rook said.
The home was constructed in 1912 at 2,000-square-feet, but the former owners had made several editions to the home.
Rook said at first she wanted to restore the structure.
“We sat on it for almost three years, trying to determine what to do with the house,” Rootksaid. “I’ve redone many houses, but unfortunately this one was let go too far.”
Rook said the estimated cost of restoring the house would be quite expensive.
“The roof itself would cost about $50,000 to repair,” she said. “The house itself has 120 windows and everyone of them needs to be replaced and there is a lot of dry root along most every window. So, it would be an unbelievable amount to put it back together.”
Rook said after carefully considering her options, she decided to donate the house to the fire district.
“I believe in giving back to the community,” she said. “I did a lot of research and determined that fire districts very seldom get an intact house that is not condemned. This house was not condemned. So, training for them was amazing.”
Rook made the donation in early February allowing the fire crews to conduct several training sessions before the major burn May 31.
Rook said she cherishes the 20 acre property were the house stood before the burn and said she will build a new home.
“I love this property,” she said. “There is beauty no matter what way you turn. This is my dream.”
The site, surrounded by trees and flowers, includes several natural ponds.
“This is life,” Rook said.
