One of the main sources of food donations that flow into Clatskanie come from the Columbia Pacific Food Bank based in St. Helens.
An effort is now underway to help the regional food bank be more efficient in helping Clatskanie clients and those across Columbia County.
A little foot power is helping the Columbia Pacific Food Bank raise needed money to renovate the former feed and seed building on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, where the race/walk started and ended on March 7.
The regional food bank purchased the 12,500 square-foot building for $350,000. It will use a $1.5 million grant from the City of St. Helens and a capital campaign to transform the structure into the new location for the food bank, which is currently located at 474 Milton Way in St. Helens.
The Saturday event drew approximately 95 participants and is one of several fundraisers to be held through the food bank’s capital and awareness campaign, according to Columbia Pacific Food Bank development director Megan Fawcett.
“Our goal is to raise $400,000 to outfit the inside of the building,” Fawcett said.
Fawcett said transforming the building will be done over the next two years. The building will be gutted and revamped and the new location will include a re-pack room.
“That means will we be able to buy food in bulk and repackaged that for use by our clients,” she said. “We will also have a more organized location to accept cans and we will be operating a pantry, which is unique to us because we are a regional food bank and we are the only one in the state that offers that.”
Fawcett said the renovations will mean more space, better organization and improved efficiency and for the food bank. It will also be a better community connector, offering more volunteer service opportunities and food and lifestyle classes for families.
“We will have an education kitchen to offer food to supper classes, teaching people about how to start a garden and how to cook,” she said.
Fawcett said she is hopeful the building renovations will begin this summer and that the new food bank would be open sometime in 2021.
The Columbia Pacific Food Bank employs a full time director, three part time employees, including Fawcett, and 60 volunteers.
According to the food bank’s capital fund campaign release, during 2019, the Columbia Pacific Food Bank provided over 1 million meals in Columbia County, fed 31,135 people, served 11,164 families and educated 90 individuals about healthy cooking.
According to Fawcett, the food bank continues to see demand increase, especially among area seniors. Statistics from the food bank show one in five families and one in four children are food insecure in Columbia County. The food bank distributes 12 tons of food a week to outlets in the county, including locations in St. Helens, Clatskanie, Rainier, Mist-Birkenfeld, Scappoose and Vernonia.
“We are working to help people understand that anyone can be suffering from hunger and it is important to get families in events, and even in volunteering, to understand about how hunger is on the rise and how we need to support and help one another,” Fawcett said.
In August, the food bank will host a Farm to Table dinner at the Lake House in Scappoose, which will include a silent auction and local farmers and chefs creating a six course meal to help raise funds for the capital campaign. Fawcett said she hopes to coordinate the fun run/walk again next year. It is scheduled to be held on March 6. Additional fundraisers to help continue the food bank’s operations include the Empty Bowls event in April and a golf tournament in September.
See more details about the events at the Columbia Pacific Food Bank website at www.cpfoodbank.org.
