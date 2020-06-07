The Saturday, June 6 graduation for the Class of 2020 at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) was far from tradition.
Instead of a large formal ceremony in the school gym, this graduation followed state social distancing guidelines in place to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 44 graduating seniors arrived separately in vehicles with family at the front of CMHS. Each senior was allowed to exit their vehicle and get set to walk down a long red carpeted runway to the school entrance. There, they would step up on a small stage.
Adjacent to the stage stood Principal Jim Helmen at a podium ready to read a personal message to each student. In front of the stage was a small seating area for immediate family members to watch the ceremony.
Following Helmen's speech, in which he told each student that the school was very proud of them, he presented the senior to the small gathering and the graduate was able to turn his or or cap tassel, a standing tradition for such a ceremony.
Each senior walked off the stage to receive their diplomas and congratulations from Clatskanie School Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz and school board members. Following the ceremony each senior was allowed a few moments with family for photos.
Although far from tradition, Helmen said the ceremony captured the moment of intent.
"This is all about students and family and a very personal way to do it," he said.
