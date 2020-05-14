Governor Kate Brown’s social distancing order is still in place and has forced local fairs and festivals in Clatskanie and Rainer to either be canceled or severely modified.
Under the state’s social distancing order, large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals, and conventions will not be allowed or should be severely modified at least through September.
Clatskanie Heritage Days
Clatskanie Heritage Days, which has been going on since the late 1950s, and is one of the community’s most popular annual traditional events is canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was decided for the safety of our community and in adherence of COVID-19 restrictions in place, all activities for the 2020 Clatskanie Heritage Days event scheduled for July 4th (and otherwise) have been canceled,” according to the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said it was disappointing to have to cancel Heritage Days, but still necessary.
“It’s too bad because it’s been a Clatskanie tradition for decades and decades,” Hinkelman said. “And you have to weigh the public safety aspect of it with the tradition aspect of it. I think it was a prudent decision. It’s something the community always looks forward to, and we won’t be able to have anything of that scale this year.”
Debi Smiley, who leads the committee that does Heritage Days, said the decision was not an easy one to make.
“It was a unified decision for the safety of our community,” she said. “It was the right decision to make at this time.”
Fireworks, restroom facilities, vendor insurance, and more require advance reservations. Because the length of Oregon’s stay-at-home order is not certain, preemptive planning is not possible, the Chamber wrote in a release issued Friday, May 8.
“Due to slowed business in the Clatskanie area and the inability to mingle inside many partnering establishments, it has been extremely difficult to fundraise and finance the 2020 event,” the release stated. “Raised funds from donations, bark dust sales, and business partnerships will be saved for next year’s 2021 Clatskanie Heritage Days.”
“We’re disappointed but we’re also excited that we are going to be able to continue it, because I have promises from all the entities that we are going to continue next year,” Smiley said. “So it’s just one skip.”
The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce asks residents to spend money normally reserved for event-related purchases on local business. Enjoy take-out, gift cards, and a safe re-opening.
Clatskanie City Festival
The Clatskanie City Festival, in its fifth year this year, will still be going on, but many of its activities will be significantly modified, according to organizer Lori Sherman.
The Festival scheduled from July 31 to Aug. 2 and will be celebrating its fifth year, is unlike many other festivals in the area with an already-established history, Sherman said.
The festival has never had rides or a Ferris wheel, instead providing activities such as a cake-walk, lawn mower races, a light parade, a movie in the park, food and craft vendors.
Sherman said most of those events are still going to happen, with modifications that allow for social distancing. Sherman and the Festival organizers will be meet this month to discuss their options.
“We can probably do the light parade,” Sherman said. “We can social distance and do that. We’re thinking we can do the music, we can mark where they sit. We haven’t quite said we’re absolutely done.”
There are a few elements of the fair that are unlikely to happen, like having food vendors.
However, Sherman said she thinks they will still be able to serve free food from the food shack, something that usually happens during the festival. The snack shack at the city park usually offers free food like hot dogs, popcorn, nachos and ice cream to festival-goers.
Events like the lawnmower race, glow-in-the-dark rock hunt, 5K race, and cake-walk could all potentially happen while keeping social distancing in place, Sherman said.
For now, the festival organizers said they are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Rainier Days
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole, also co-chair of the board that conducts Rainier Days in the Park, said the cancellation of the event has been disappointing.
“The last three months the organizers were moving forward as if we were having the event,” Cole said. “Had all the entertainment
booked out. But we just can’t move forward. It’s similar to what Clatskanie Heritage Days is going through. We’re not unique in any way. It’s devastating for everybody.”
Rainier Days in the Park is an annual event for Rainier residents and also draws participation from around the area. The festival typically has live entertainment, fireworks, food and craft vendors, as well as traditional festival activities, like a ferris wheel and rides. Now, none of those are going to happen.
The event is usually self-funded, and proceeds made from sponsorships and vendor sales usually go back into funding the fair itself. However, the fair is an opportunity for some fundraising to occur, as the upcoming senior class at Rainier Junior/Senior High School usually makes up to $5,000 through hamburger sales, according to Cole.
“We feel like we’re letting them down,” Cole said. “It wasn’t really a choice that we wanted to make, but we had to.”
The Rainier Days parade is still on, which has always been an activity for Rainier Days. However, it will be much more modified, according to Cole.
Rather than having the route go down A Street, the main street in town, where a big crowd gathers each year, the route will instead go through residential areas, where people can safely observe while social distancing, Cole said. The exact route is yet to be determined.
“We’re looking at some other things as well,” Cole said. “We’re not ready to announce any of that stuff right now.”
