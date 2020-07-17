Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Parade Wave
2020 Columbia County Fair and Rodeo Queen Jessica Lincoln waves and gives a smile as she participates in the Rainier Days Parade on Saturday, July 11.

Even though the annual Rainier Days was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community celebrated with a smaller event.

Community members and others gathered Saturday, July 11, to participate in a modified parade.

The Whole Family
Children and adults with horses and dogs joined the fun.
Spectator Wave
A spectator gives a wave as the Rainier Days Parade passes by.
Spectators
Children and adults watch as the Rainier Days Parade passes by.

The parade replaced the annual three-day Rainier Days held along the city’s riverfront the weekend following Independence Day.

The Saturday parade traveled down the east hills of the city to the riverfront park.

Mayor's Candy Toss
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole tosses candy to spectators as he walks the parade route.

“It went well,” Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said. “Everybody is respecting social distancing guidelines. People watching are also respecting the guidelines too. It is just a great way to celebrate Rainier.”

