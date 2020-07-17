Even though the annual Rainier Days was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community celebrated with a smaller event.
Community members and others gathered Saturday, July 11, to participate in a modified parade.
The parade replaced the annual three-day Rainier Days held along the city’s riverfront the weekend following Independence Day.
The Saturday parade traveled down the east hills of the city to the riverfront park.
“It went well,” Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said. “Everybody is respecting social distancing guidelines. People watching are also respecting the guidelines too. It is just a great way to celebrate Rainier.”
