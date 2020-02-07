You’ll find more than books inside the Clatskanie Public Library.
Don’t be surprised to see children making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as well! The kitchen experience was part of the Wednesday Story Time on Feb. 5 at the library.
The library’s Story Time has been ongoing since 1987, according to Clatskanie Library Director Elizabeth Kruse. It is designed to offer children four to six years old a place to have fun and to learn.
“I like this program because we share with children a vanity of books and a way that we can bring to their attention fun and learning, she said. “The stories may also include a craft, giving the children a hands-on learning experience and learn how to listen to instructions.”
Kruse said the Story Time engages entire families.
“We do have families that come by during other days and they will sit down with their children and read stories, so it is a real community connection,” she said.
The Clatskanie Library staff share duties during the Story Time. On this day, it was Becky White’s turn to coordinate the event.
“This is a really important project to our children in the community and also to our home-school kids, not only gives them a chance to hear a fun story and do a craft, but also to interact with their peers,” she said. “This is one of my favorite parts about working at the library is working with the kids and seeing them get excited about books.”
White said the craft she would present at this Story Time session is a bit different than what the library usually presents.
“We are doing a food craft, which is a break from the norm,” she said. “Usually the crafts are very basic. They might involve simple cutting or using glue sticks. Today we are going to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”
White said her approach to Story Time is to pick a theme and relate the craft to that theme.
During the Wednesday session, White read children’s books about breakfast and peanut butter and jelly.
“The takeaway we want them to have is that the ability to sit and listen is nice, it’s fun to do a craft, it’s great to make friends but we want them to know that the library is a place that they can come and find these stories on the pages inside the books,” White said.
The Clatskanie Library’s Story Time sessions draw from 8 to 18 children each Wednesday. During the Feb. 5 session, following the reading, the children assemble around four large tables. Each table contained small containers of peanut butter and jelly. White handed each child slices of bread and the kids procedured to carefully assemble the tasty treat.
“Sometimes the peanut butter sticks to my mouth,” White told the children,” So I am also providing you with these small boxes of juice to help wash it all down.”
Rainier resident Amanda Wilpol brought her three daughters to the Wednesday, Feb. 5 Story Time at the library and helped her littlest daughter assemble her sandwich.
“I hope they take away a love of reading, of learning and of making friends,” she said.
The Clatskanie Public Library conducts the Story Time each Wednesday at 1 p.m. The library is located at 11 Lillich Street in Clatskanie and can be reached at 503-728-3732.
